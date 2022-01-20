NFL Rumors: Giants looking to go big with move for Dan Quinn as HC and 49ers key front office member as GM

The New York Giants have suffered several consecutive losing seasons but are looking to complete a rebuild that starts with a new GM and head coach.

Recent reports have indicated that the team is looking at division rival Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to fill the head coaching vacancy and San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters.

Former Giants head coach Joe Judge was only on the job for two seasons and compiled a 10-23 record during that time. The outgoing GM is Dave Gettleman, who was in that position with the Giants from 2018-2021.

Gettleman was, also, part of the Giants organization from 1998-2012 as a scout before being promoted to Director of Pro Personnel.

NFL Rumors: Are Dan Quinn and Adam Peters the right fit for the Giants' head coach and GM position?

For New York to be competitive and consistently fighting for the NFC East crown and beyond, they must have a head coach and GM that are on the same page.

Dan Quinn has done wonders for the Dallas Cowboys defense. He has constructed a defensive scheme that saw second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs lead the league with the most interceptions (11) in a season since 1981 (Ironically, it was Cowboys cornerback Everson Walls with 11 interceptions during that year).

Quinn can also be credited with making star rookie linebacker a verstile chess piece on that side of the ball.

With injuries to star defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence, Quinn moved Parsons to the defensive line, and he responded with 13 sacks and a first-team ALL-Pro member as a rookie.

Quinn was, also, head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020 and took the Falcons to Super Bowl LI in a loss to the Patriots that was largely overlooked as the team surrendering the largest lead in Super Bowl history.

However, the team will want to act fast as Quinn is currently a hot commodity in coaching circles.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cowboys’ DC Dan Quinn is scheduled to interview this week for HC jobs with Denver, Minnesota, Miami and Chicago, per source. Cowboys’ DC Dan Quinn is scheduled to interview this week for HC jobs with Denver, Minnesota, Miami and Chicago, per source.

While many casual NFL fans are familiar with Quinn, the name Adam Peters may not ring a bell.

Peters is currently the assistant GM of the San Francisco 49ers. He cut his teeth in the league as a scout under New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Years later, he worked under John Elway as a national scout and then as the Denver Broncos' Director of College Scouting.

Peters' last stop is where he is now as a member of the 49ers front office. Peters has largely been credited with drafting star players Nick Bosa, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Fred Warner, and even Brandon Aiyuk.

With such a proven track record in the draft, it would most certainly benefit the Giants to take out a flyer on Dan Quinn, as well as Adam Peters.

