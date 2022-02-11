NFL Rumors: OBJ prepped to leave Rams after Super Bowl 2022

For the Los Angeles Rams, Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. were two mid-season additions tantamount to Christmas presents. However, with the Super Bowl staring the team in the face, the ride with both might be coming to an end.

Von Miller's been clear about his true home being in Denver and Beckham was only signed to a one-year deal.

NFL Rumors: Why Odell Beckham Jr's time with Rams could be ending

Odell Beckham Jr at Los Angeles v Baltimore

According to an article on Bleacher Report, the wide receiver was named as the most-likely piece to depart after the end of the 2021 NFL season. The article cites the fact that Robert Woods tore his ACL immediately following Beckham's signing.

Considering how the team made it to the Super Bowl with only one of Beckham and Woods, it doesn't make sense for the team to keep both around next season.

Additionally, considering the money that the wide receiver will likely be attempting to get as a Super Bowl asset, he could prove to be too rich for the Rams' blood.

Plenty of teams will be interested in the wide receiver, therefore increasing the price as the offers roll in.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Odell Beckham Jr. on Joe Burrow: “I think if you look up the word ‘cool’ in the dictionary there should just be a picture of him. He’s going to be one of the greats. I really believe that.” Odell Beckham Jr. on Joe Burrow: “I think if you look up the word ‘cool’ in the dictionary there should just be a picture of him. He’s going to be one of the greats. I really believe that.”

With the Rams already essentially out of assets from money to draft picks, their options for new additions and raises for existing ones are quite limited. However, as the team is in a win-now era, all that matters is the game on Sunday.

Of course, while this line of thinking offers a freedom that other franchises can only dream about, it also presents problems for the future.

With so many assets tied into winning right now, the team has signed up for an expiration date. Eventually, the players will leave or retire and the Rams will have no choice but to fall off the cliff.

The Denver Broncos know a thing or two about that line of thinking as the team hit the end of their win-now window in 2016 and are still recovering.

That said, the expiration date could be farther away than some expect. Sean McVay is still in his 30s. Matthew Stafford is 34 years old.

Cooper Kupp still has years left in his prime. Put simply, the team has a multi-year window of sunshine and opportunity ahead of them.

That said, the brighter the window is now, the darker the storm is later.

With a win on Sunday, the Rams will have won their first Super Bowl victory since 1999. The game can be seen live on Sunday, February 13th, on NBC at 6:30 PM EST.

