NFL Rumors: Teams praying against Eagles boosting Jalen Hurts' Super Bowl-worthy offense with unicorn draft prospect

The Philadelphia Eagles are in a great position.

They have two first-round picks even as Super Bowl runner-ups, which gives them plenty of options in the draft. Can you imagine a player being so good that teams would be scared to see them join a team that's already strong?

Because according to James Palmer, a reporter from NFL Network, that's exactly what is happening. Many NFC teams are hoping that the Eagles will not take running back Bijan Robinson with the 10th overall pick.

With Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Rashaad Penny, plus the best offensive line in football, the offense felt unstoppable. Imagine if the best running back of the five previous years joined them.

It's understandable why other NFC teams are feeling nervous.

Why is Bijan Robinson so coveted by NFL teams? How the Eagles would improve with him

Every time a running back is one of the most talented players in the class, the dilemma begins: Given that the position is one of the least valuable in the draft, where to choose him? What is so different about Bijan Robinson at Texas to be considered a special prospect?

It's worth remembering that, since 2018, when Saquon Barkley was selected with #2 by the New York Giants, no running back has even been chosen within the top 20.

Will Robinson be responsible for breaking this streak?

2018 NFL Draft

One similarity between the two of them is that they're the complete package: it's hard to find a hole in their game. Starting from an athletic point of view, where they check all the boxes: strong, fast, and explosive. The Longhorns' number 5 is that player who quickly stands out, being easy to see that he is the best athlete on the field.

And when it comes to the running back position, being an above-average athlete impacts a lot.

Another point that delights is his ability to improvise. Even while playing on a team that didn't have a spectacular offensive line like Texas, Robinson made great plays when leaning behind the line of scrimmage. He can play in any system, making him ready for a team that plays more zone or angled blocks.

His contribution in the passing game cannot be treated as minor, since he showed good routes and an interesting ability to produce after the reception. He's a sound prospect and the Eagles would benefit greatly from him.

