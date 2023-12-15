NFL Saturday games announcers for Week 15: Full details on Vikings-Bengals, Steelers-Colts, Broncos-Lions coverage

As we enter the business end of the 2023 NFL regular season, few teams are looking to confirm their playoff berths. For Week 15, three games will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The three matchups that will take place on Saturday include Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos vs Detroit Lions.

NFL Saturday games announcers for Week 15

Vikings vs Bengals announcers

The Vikings will square off against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The highly anticipated game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

The announcers for the Vikings-Bengals game on NFL Network will be Chris Rose (play-by-play) and Jason McCourty (analyst). Steve Wyche will report on the contest from the sidelines.

Game : Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals

: Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals Stadium : Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio Date : Saturday, Dec. 16

: Saturday, Dec. 16 Start Time : 1 p.m. ET

: 1 p.m. ET TV Channel : NFL Network, WCPO-TV (for locals in Cincinnati)

: NFL Network, WCPO-TV (for locals in Cincinnati) Streaming: Fubo TV

Steelers vs Colts announcers

The Steelers will lock horns with the Colts in Week 15 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Rich Eisen (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (analyst) will be in the booth for the Steelers-Colts game on NFL Network. Jamie Erdahl will serve as the field reporter.

Game : Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts

: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts Stadium : Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana Date : Saturday, Dec. 16

: Saturday, Dec. 16 Start Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : NFL Network, KDKA-TV (for locals in Pittsburgh)

: NFL Network, KDKA-TV (for locals in Pittsburgh) Streaming: Fubo TV

Broncos vs Lions announcers

The Broncos will square off against the Lions in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The highly-anticipated matchup will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (analyst) will call the Broncos-Lions game on NFL Network. Melanie Collins will report from the sidelines.

Game : Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions

: Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions Stadium : Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan Date : Saturday, Dec. 16

: Saturday, Dec. 16 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : NFL Network, WJBK (for locals in Detroit)

: NFL Network, WJBK (for locals in Detroit) Streaming: Fubo TV