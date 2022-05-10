NFL Schedule 2022: 5 Teams that will travel the least during regular season

While all 32 NFL teams know all of their opponents for the 2022 NFL season and where all of their games will be played, the exact dates and times have not yet been officially released. That will change on Thursday May 12th when the entire 2022 NFL schedule is officially announced.

Each team will need to travel outside of their home stadiums for about half of their regular season games. Some teams will have to travel further than others and some of them will even venture outside the country for international games. Here are the five NFL teams who will record the least distance traveled for their games away from home, measured by linear mileage.

Shortest trips by NFL teams in 2022

#5 - Chicago Bears - 10,086 miles

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears, like every other team in the NFL, will play three games on the road against their divisonal opponents. They will then travel south for two games against the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys.

The remainder of the Bears' road schedule is all in match-ups against teams in the northeast. They will take trips to face off against the New England Patriots, New York Jets and New York Giants.

#4 - Cleveland Browns - 9,986 miles

Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns won't play any games outside the country or on the west coast. All but one of their non-divisonal opponents away from home are located to the east of Cleveland, creating a fairly convenient travel schedule.

The Browns will head to the east coast for a game against the Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins. They will also go north to play the Buffalo Bills and head south to take on the Houston Texans.

#3 - Baltimore Ravens - 9,500 miles

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens will play all of their non-divisional road games in the Eastern Time Zone during the 2022 season. Traveling all over the place can be a grind for many teams, so this is a luxury and a bit of an advantage for the Ravens and how their schedule worked out for them.

The Ravens will go on the road six times for non-divisional games and are split evenly between the northeast and southeast. Their three opponents in the north include the New England Patriots, New York Jets and New York Giants, while their southern slate includes the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

#2 - Detroit Lions - 8,348 miles

Detroit Lions Dan Campbell and Jared Goff

One of the positives ahead of the 2022 NFL season for the Detroit Lions is their light travel schedule for all of their games away from home. They only have one road trip that exceeds 1,000 miles for a one-way trip when they travel to face off against the Dallas Cowboys.

The rest of the Lions' road schedule will all take place in the eastern part of the country. They will make trips to take on the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, New York Jets and New York Giants.

#1 - Pittsburgh Steelers - 6,442 miles

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris

While the Pittsburgh Steelers have more road games than home games during the 2022 NFL season, they are still the team who will travel the least linear mileage this year due to their road schedule. The locations are fairly scattered around, but the total distance remains small.

The Steelers will travel west of home just once when they face off against the Indianapolis Colts. The rest of the road schedule in the East includes match-ups with the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers.

