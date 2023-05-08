NFL schedule rumors: Peter King sets primetime expectations for Aaron Rodgers’ Jets, Lamar Jackson’s Ravens

The 2023 NFL season will be full of interesting storylines, including Aaron Rodgers playing with the New York Jets.

Also, Lamar Jackson gets his contract extension from the Baltimore Ravens along with some new offensive weapons, most notably wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Fans will see both MVP-winning quarterbacks playing on primetime.

Peter King of NBC Sports spoke about how often fans might see Rodgers and and Lamar Jackson this upcoming 2023 NFL season:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The resolution of the Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson situations allows the NFL to move forward with the Jets to be a heavy primetime team and the Ravens to be more attractive for night games too.

"I’d previously reported the Jets, who had one primetime game last year without Rodgers, would likely have 11 or 12 primetime/Sunday doubleheader games this year with Rodgers."

King concluded:

"Expect the Jets to have five or six primetime games and at least four or five doubleheader games. Baltimore may not be in prime time as much as the Jets, but the Ravens should expect multiple primetime games as well."

King also noted that teams can be scheduled for six primetime regular-season games with the league decision of moving a team into a seventh. Any team can be scheduled on Sunday night in Week 18 no matter how many primetime appearances they have.

Last season, the New York Jets has one primetime game, a Week 16 matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. With Aaron Rodgers in town, the Jets will be a must-see team this season.

By comparison, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens had three primetime games in the 2022 season.

2023 NFL schedule release date: Everything we know so far

All 32 NFL teams will know their schedule on May 11. The season opener will be played on Thursday, September 7. The defending Super Bowl champions have usually hosted that game.

We know that the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions will play their annual Thanksgiving Day games, but their opponents are yet to be determined.

The Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, and New England Patriots will all be playing international games this season. The Jaguars will head back to Wembley Stadium as part of its multi-year agreement to play in the United Kingdom.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs along with Mac Jones and the Patriots will both play NFL regular season games in Germany. The league established that Munich and Frankfurt will host games in Germany over the next four years.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes