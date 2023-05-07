Ezekiel Elliott was one of the best running backs in Dallas Cowboys' history, which is saying something, given the number of great ones they've seen.

One such great is Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, the NFL's all-time leading rusher.

The Cowboys released Elliott in March after seven seasons with the team. Smith was recently interviewed by USA Today Sports and asked if owner Jerry Jones should bring back Elliott this offseason.

The legendary running back noted Jones should bring back Elliott due to uncertainty at the position:

“I think Dallas needs to bring Zeke back if they can. With the uncertainty of Pollard being able to come back, being the Tony Pollard that we all know, that is yet to be seen.

“Until that is proven itself out, and he’s healthy enough to get out there and carry the football in some form of who he used to be, that is my biggest concern."

Elliott was drafted in the first round by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2016 NFL draft out of Ohio State. He made an immediate impact for Dallas, leading the league in both carries (322) and rushing yards (1,631) in his rookie season.

He would finish second in the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting and third in the MVP voting in the 2016 season. In all, Ezekiel Elliott would lead the NFL in those categories twice and in rushing yards per game three times.

Where does Ezekiel Elliott rank in rushing yards in Cowboys history?

Ezekiel Elliott finds himself third in Cowboys history in rushing yards (8,262), behind Emmitt Smith (17,162) and another Hall of Famer in Tony Dorsett (12,036). The 27-year-old also trails Smith and Dorsett in touchdowns with 68.

He owns two of the top 10 single-season rushing seasons in franchise history. His 1,631 yards in his rookie season rank fifth all-time in team history. Elliott's 2018 season of 1,434 yards is 10th in team history.

