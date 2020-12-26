NFL Week 16 score predictions for every game

It's Week 16 of the 2020 NFL Season, and the NFL Playoff picture is becoming clear. Several games this weekend have significant implications in the NFL playoff race. By the end of the week, a few teams could be eliminated from contention. Specifically, Week 16 of the 2020 NFL Season has nine games that will likely impact the playoffs.

The games that won't affect the NFL playoff picture still matter. Some teams are fighting for pride while the NFL Draft order could still change a lot.

Here's a look at the schedule for Week 16 of the 2020 NFL Season and some predictions about how these games could go. Share your thoughts about these NFL games in the comments section below.

NFL Week 16: Christmas Day

Players to Watch:

QB Kirk Cousins, MIN: 294-435, 3,569 yards 29 TD

RB Dalvin Cook, MIN: 297 carries, 1,484 yards 15 TD

WR Justin Jefferson, MIN: 73 receptions, 1,182 yards 7 TD

Prediction: Minnesota Vikings 24, New Orleans Saints 21

NFL Week 16: "Saturday Night Football"

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions (1:00 p.m. EST)

Players to Watch:

QB Tom Brady, TB: 353-542, 3,886 yards, 32 TD

RB Adrian Peterson, DET: 145 carries, 531 yards, 6 TD

WR Mike Evans, TB: 57 receptions, 779 yards, 11 TD

Prediction: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 42, Detroit Lions 14

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals (4:30 p.m. EST)

Players to Watch:

QB Kyler Murray, ARI: 336-497, 3,637 yards, 26 TD

RB Kenyan Drake, ARI: 211 carries, 874 yards, 9 TD

WR DeAndre Hopkins, ARI: 103 receptions, 1,324 yards, 6 TD

Santa already brought what we asked for this year. pic.twitter.com/dy3Kq7Z6DR — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 25, 2020

Prediction: Arizona Cardinals 31, San Francisco 49ers 24

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders (8:15 p.m. EST)

Players to Watch:

QB: Derek Carr, LV: 303-445, 3,396 yards, 24 TD

RB: Josh Jacobs, LV: 245 carries, 907 yards, 10 TD

WR: Darren Waller, LV: 93 receptions, 967 yards, 8 TD

Prediction: Miami Dolphins 28, Las Vegas Raiders 14

NFL Week 16: games at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday

Atlanta Falcons vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Players to Watch:

QB Patrick Mahomes, KC: 366-544, 4,462 yards, 36 TD

RB Todd Gurley II, ATL: 182 carries, 644 yards, 9 TD

WR Travis Kelce, KC: 98 receptions, 1,318 yards, 10 TD

Prediction: Kansas City Chiefs 42, Atlanta Falcons 10

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets

Players to Watch:

QB Baker Mayfield, CLE: 260-406, 3,802 yards, 25 TD

RB Nick Chubb, CLE: 165 carries, 931 yards, 10 TD

WR Jarvis Landry, CLE: 67 receptions, 789 yards, 3 TD

Prediction: Cleveland Browns 31, New York Jets 14

Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Players to Watch:

QB Philip Rivers, IND: 331-482, 3,735 yards, 22 TD

RB Jonathan Taylor, IND: 184 carries, 842 yards, 7 TD

WR Diontae Johnson, PIT: 77 receptions, 753 yards, 6 TD

Prediction: Indianapolis Colts 17, Pittsburgh Steelers 14

Chicago Bears vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Players to Watch:

QB Gardner Minshew II, JAX: 216-327, 2,259 yards, 16 TD

RB James Robinson, JAX: 240 carries, 1,070 yards, 7 TD

WR Allen Robinson II, CHI: 90 receptions, 1,110 yards, 6 TD

Prediction: Chicago Bears 34, Jacksonville Jaguars 10

New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens

Players to Watch:

QB Daniel Jones, NYG: 239-382, 2,462 yards, 8 TD

QB Lamar Jackson, BAL: 135 carries, 828 yards, 7 TD

WR Marquise Brown, BAL: 49 receptions, 703 yards, 5 TD

Prediction: Baltimore Ravens 31, New York Giants 14

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Houston Texans

Players to Watch:

QB Deshaun Watson, HOU: 330-472, 4,134 yards, 27 TD

RB David Johnson, HOU: 121 carries, 479 yards, 4 TD

WR Brandon Cooks, HOU: 63 receptions, 843 yards, 3 TD

Predictions: Houston Texans 21, Cincinnati Bengals 10

NFL Week 16: games at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Players to Watch:

QB Justin Herbert, LAC: 353-531, 3,781 yards, 27 TD

RB Melvin Gordon III, DEN: 173 carries, 814 yards, 8 TD

WR Keenan Allen, LAC: 100 receptions, 992 yards, 8 TD

Prediction: Los Angeles Chargers 31, Denver Broncos 21

Seattle Seahawks v Washington Football Team

Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Football Team

Players to Watch:

QB Teddy Bridgewater, CAR: 308-441, 3,360 yards, 14 TD

RB Antonio Gibson, WSH: 141 carries, 659 yards, 11 TD

WR DJ Moore, CAR: 56 receptions, 1,055 yards, 4 TD

Prediction: Washington Football Team 24, Carolina Panthers 17

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Players to Watch:

QB Carson Wentz, PHI: 251-437, 2,620 yards, 16 TD

RB Ezekiel Elliott, DAL: 211 carries, 832 yards, 5 TD

WR Amari Cooper, DAL: 82 receptions, 952 yards, 5 TD

Prediction: Dallas Cowboys 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21

1️⃣2️⃣ facts to know ahead of the second Cowboys/Eagles matchup this season #PHIvsDAL



Big Facts | @swbcservices — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 25, 2020

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

Players to Watch:

QB Russell Wilson, SEA: 344-490, 3,806 yards, 37 TD

RB Chris Carson, SEA: 114 carries, 568 yards, 5 TD

WR DK Metcalf, SEA: 74 receptions, 1,223 yards, 10 TD

Prediction: Los Angeles Rams 28, Seattle Seahawks 21

NFL Week 16: "Sunday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. EST)

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

Players to Watch:

QB Aaron Rodgers, GB: 332-477, 3,828 yards, 40 TD

RB Derrick Henry, TEN: 321 carries, 1,679 yards, 15 TD

WR Davante Adams, GB: 98 receptions, 1,186 yards, 14 TD

Prediction: Tennessee Titans 17, Green Bay Packers 10

Behind Enemy Lines: A Look at the Green Bay Packers



Powered by @MicrosoftTeams 🕵🏽 » https://t.co/6MAHkZkIDj — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 24, 2020

NFL Week 16: "Monday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. EST)

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

Players to Watch:

QB Josh Allen, BUF: 351-511, 4,000 yards, 30 TD

RB Damien Harris, NE: 137 carries, 691 yards, 2 TD

WR Stefon Diggs, BUF: 111 receptions, 1,314 yards, 5 TD

Prediction: Buffalo Bills 42, New England Patriots 14