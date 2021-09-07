NFL season preview: 3 reasons why the San Francisco 49ers will win the Super Bowl

It's easy to forget that the San Francisco 49ers were a quarter away from winning the Super Bowl less than two years ago.

The Niners couldn't finish the job against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 but they will look to avenge that defeat this season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has an exciting squad of players to work his magic with in 2021/22.

After an injury-hit 2020 NFL regular season, the 49ers could shock the NFL world by claiming the NFL championship at the end of the upcoming campaign.

Why the 49ers will be in Super Bowl contention this season

Just one week away 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jVs8Kut6rk — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 5, 2021

#1 - The Trey Lance factor

If the San Francisco 49ers are going to win the Super Bowl this season, they need their rookie quarterback to make NFL history. No rookie QB has ever won a Super Bowl, but the Niners' Trey Lance has a great opportunity to do just that.

While veteran quarterback Jimmy Garaopolo will start the 2021 NFL season as the QB1, Lance is set to get his chance when Jimmy G is inevitably injured or his poor play gets him benched. Lance brings a big arm and mobility to the Niners offense, and head coach Kyle Shanahan will be able to create a unique playbook for the rookie.

Opposing NFL defenses will struggle to deal with Lance's skillset and the first-year quarterback will likely become an instant superstar.

Offense scorin' and we got the big weapons 💯 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 31, 2021

One-man wrecking machine Nick Bosa returns for the San Francisco 49ers this season after injury ruined his 2020 campaign.

Bosa has the ability to affect the entire game with his pass rush and intensity at the line of scrimmage. The Niners will need to be a top-five defense if they want to challenge for the Vince Lombardi Trophy this season and Bosa will lead from the front.

Bosa will likely record 15-plus sacks in a superhuman effort to help the 49ers reach and then win the Super Bowl in 2022.

#3 - Kyle Shanahan

Offensive genius Kyle Shanahan will once again show NFL fans why he's one of the smartest coaches in the game today.

Shanahan will mould rookie QB Trey Lance into a Super Bowl-winning play-caller who will mesmerize opposing defenses. Just as Colin Kaepernick did years earlier for the Niners, Lance will use his mobility to lead San Francisco to the Super Bowl.

This time, however, under Shanahan's guidance the 49ers will win the NFL championship.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha