NFL star arrested for doing donuts on a suspended license with a toddler in the backseat

NFL wide receiver Byron Pringle found himself in hot water after being arrested for reckless driving after doing doughnuts on the road with his toddler in the backseat. The incident occurred in Pasco County, Florida, on April 23 at around 6:00 PM in the evening.

At the time of the incident, Pringle was also driving on a suspended license. The receiver recently signed a one-year, $4.1 million deal with the Chicago Bears after spending the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Will the Kansas City Chiefs draft Tyreek Hill's replacement in the 2022 NFL Draft?

In this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs were dealt a massive blow when All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill demanded to be traded away from the team. He was quickly traded to the Miami Dolphins for a bevy of draft picks and became the NFL's highest-paid receiver.

Hill is regarded as the fastest player in the league. His absence from the Chiefs line-up means that defenses will no longer have to commit to two safety players to play over the top.

The team signed former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and former Green Bay Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to cushion the blow of losing Hill.

But with several picks in the NFL Draft, including the 29th and 30th picks in the first-round, would the Chiefs select a receiver that has a skill set similar to Tyreek Hill?

Many have speculated that the team may move up in the Draft in an attempt to draft Jameson Williams from the University of Alabama. Williams is widely regarded as being one of the fastest receivers in the draft.

He also has the skills to run precise routes, which would make his role similar to what Tyreek Hill brought to the Chiefs after being drafted in 2016.

If Kansas City decides to go that route, it would give them a number one receiver as well as depth from the signings of Smith-Schuster and Scantling.

The team still has future Hall of Famer tight end Travis Kelce catching passes in the middle of the field from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The latter is (arguably) the best signal caller in the league.

There are also rumors that the Chiefs may sign John Metchie, who is also a wide receiver and a teammate of Williams at the University of Alabama. Metchie also has the speed to take the top off of defenses, like Hill and Williams.

@AlabamaFTBL Is John Metchie III the most underrated prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft Is John Metchie III the most underrated prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft❓@AlabamaFTBL https://t.co/3WBvjO54Kt

Both Williams and Metchie may be off the draft board before the Chiefs' first-round picks. So, it may be imperative that they move up to get their replacement for Tyreek Hill.

