NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most sacks heading into Week 17?

Another week brings another installment of NFL stats leaders in sacks. While there has been movement in the numbers, the ranks remain the same. It is not a huge surprise given how tough it is to get sacks in this league.

In terms of movement, one person not on this list but who can break into the top five NFL stats leaders list soon is Micah Parsons. He is currently sixth on the charts in sacks, but after having registered three sacks in the last three games, he is now just below the top five NFL stats leaders.

Whittling down the best in the business, we list down the NFL stats leaders in sacks heading into Week 17.

NFL Stats Leaders After Week 16: Sacks

#5 - Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals, 14 sacks

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

Trey Hendrickson stays fifth on our list of NFL stats leaders for sacks, but he has improved by recording one sack this week. He registered it against the Baltimore Ravens and had a combined total of two tackles.

That brought his total up to 14 sacks across 15 games. Now he also has 34 total tackles out of which 21 have been solo. He has recorded 97 yards on his sacks and has 12 tackles for loss.

Hendrickson does not have much in terms of pass deflections or interceptions, but the pressure he brings on the opposition puts him at three forced fumbles.

While much of Cincinnati's march towards the playoffs has focused on their offense, Trey Hendrickson has been the centerpiece on the defense, binding it altogether.

#4 (#T3) - Nick Bosa, San Fracisco 49ers, 15 sacks

Minnesota Vikings v San Francisco 49ers

Nick Bosa could not add to his tally of sacks from last week but stays in the same position as before on the NFL stats leader list. He did, however, have three combined tackles.

In terms of sacks, he now has 15 total sacks, which puts him joint third among NFL stats leaders. He has recorded 46 total tackles, out of which a whopping 38 of them have been solo, with only eight assisted. He had 118 yards with 19 tackles for loss. He has also recorded one pass deflections and four forced fumbles.

Bosa's presence on the San Francisco 49ers team has been vital, and his contributions find him among the top five NFL stats leaders in sacks.

