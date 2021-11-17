NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most rushing yards heading into Week 11?

There is a tie at the top of the rushing yards standings heading into Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. There is also a new player that has cracked the top five for the first time this year. Five players currently stand above the rest of the NFL in rushing yards this season. Here is how they stack up.

Rushing yards leaders

#5 - Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings - 648 rushing yards

Rich Hribar @LordReebs Dalvin Cook has been tackled at the 1-yard line a league-leading five times this season and then did not score a touchdown afterwards. Dalvin Cook has been tackled at the 1-yard line a league-leading five times this season and then did not score a touchdown afterwards.

Dalvin Cook enters the top five in rushing yards for the first time this season after finishing in second place at the end of last year. Cook missed time earlier in the year but is back at full strength and has things rolling now. He is the key to what the Vikings do offensively so they will continue to feed him the ball as much as possible. He could be in line for a strong second half of the season.

#4 - Ezekiel Elliot, Dallas Cowboys - 663 rushing yards

Ezekiel Elliot is back to his dominant self this season after a disappointing 2020 campaign. The Cowboys have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL and Zeke is able to use that to his advantage while consistently gaining solid amounts of rushing yards. He has been one of the keys to the Cowboys success this season and is a big reason why they are Super Bowl contenders.

