NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most rushing yards heading into Week 12?

There is a new rushing yards leader entering Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season. Injuries have had a major effect on the rushing title this year but the player who is now leading the way has earned his spot.

He has been great all season and is only getting better as the year progresses. Here's how the top five in rushing yards currently sit.

Rushing yards leaders

#5 - Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings - 734 rushing yards

Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook is one of only two players in the NFL, along with Derrick Henry, who averages over 20 carries per game this season. He is a work horse and has turned those carries into the 5th most rushing yards in the NFL.

He is the driving force behind the Minnesota Vikings offense and should continue to see a large work load moving forward.

#4 - Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals - 759 rushing yards

Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon jumps back into the top five in rushing yards entering Week 12 after being just outside of it last week. Mixon is kind of the unsung hero of the Bengals offense.

While Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase get most of the public credit, Mixon continues his solid and steady output. He is in the top five in carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns this season.

