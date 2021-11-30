NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most rushing yards heading into Week 13?

The order of the top five in rushing yards heading into Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season has changed since last week, but the same five names remain on the list. The leader is starting to pull away from the pack while the race starts to become more clear as the season plays itself out. Here are the current top five rushing yards leaders entering Week 13.

Rushing yards leaders heading into Week 13

#5 - Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings - 773 rushing yards

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook

The good news is that Dalvin Cook retained his spot in the top five in rushing yards. The bad news is that he was injured during his game this week, suffering a torn labrum. He is now unfortunately set to miss time. The Minnesota Vikings hope to get him back as soon as possible while they fight for a playoff spot down the the final stretch of the season.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Vikings RB Dalvin Cook tore his labrum while dislocating his shoulder yesterday, sources said the MRI revealed. But the ailment is not season-ending. The hope is this is like 2019, when the team rests Cook a few games to have him healthy for a playoff run. #Vikings RB Dalvin Cook tore his labrum while dislocating his shoulder yesterday, sources said the MRI revealed. But the ailment is not season-ending. The hope is this is like 2019, when the team rests Cook a few games to have him healthy for a playoff run.

#4 - Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns - 867 rushing yards

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Jarad Evans @PFF_Jarad Highest forced missed tackle rate in a season since 2006 (min. 100+ attempts)



1. Javonte Williams ('21) - 36%

2. Nick Chubb ('20) - 31%

2. Marshawn Lynch ('14) - 31% Highest forced missed tackle rate in a season since 2006 (min. 100+ attempts)1. Javonte Williams ('21) - 36%2. Nick Chubb ('20) - 31%2. Marshawn Lynch ('14) - 31%

Nick Chubb fell to fourth place after rushing for just 16 yards in Sunday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens. It was Chubb's worst game of the season so far. but he still leads the entire NFL in rushing yards per carry. He is one of the most physical runners in the league who consistently breaks tackles and gains yards after contact at a high rate.

