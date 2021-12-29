NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most rushing yards heading into Week 17?

So much talk during the 2021 NFL season has to do with dominant quarterback play around the league. But, sometimes, a good rushing attack can make the ultimate difference.

This year, 2021, was supposed to be the year of broken records because of the extra regular season game. But COVID and other injuries have played a big role, and so far, through 16 weeks, only four running backs have gone over 1,000 yards. In fact, Derrick Henry still ranks sixth in rushing, and he only played in eight games.

Let's take a look at the five players in front of Henry who enter Week 17 atop the NFL rushing leaderboard.

NFL rushing leaders entering Week 17

#5 - Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers - 984 yards

Henry was finally bumped from this list as Najee Harris is on pace to join the 1,000-yard club in Week 17. He had 19 carries for 93 yards as the Pittsburgh Steelers were blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs.

This was still a nice bounce-back week for Harris after he was held to 18 yards on 12 carries a week prior against the Tennessee Titans. In addition to nearing the 1,000-yard mark in rushing, he also has 422 receiving yards this year.

SteelerNation @SteeIerNation #Steelers Najee Harris is 16 yards away from 1000. Only Franco Harris has ever rushed for 1000 yards as a rookie in #Steelers history. #Steelers Najee Harris is 16 yards away from 1000. Only Franco Harris has ever rushed for 1000 yards as a rookie in #Steelers history.

Harris was drafted to be a top weapon for Ben Roethlisberger, and he has exceeded expectations as a rookie. Getting to 1,000 yards will be a great accomplishment to begin his NFL career.

#4 - Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings - 1,067 yards

Dalvin Cook is fourth in the NFL in rushing and has only played in 11 games this season. That is how dominant he has been. The performance that defined his season came earlier this month when he ran all over the Steelers defense.

Cook had 27 carries for 205 yards in a Thursday night win over Pittsburgh. Going for over 200 yards is a great way to make up for lost time during the season. It marked his fourth game of, at least, 100 yards and was a huge rebound after a 39-yard performance the game prior.

Cook has still never played a full slate of games in any season of his NFL career. But he makes it count when he is on the field and is over 1,000 yards for the third consecutive season. That is impressive given how COVID has impacted the NFL since the start of the 2020 season.

His career high in yards came in 2020 with 1,557 and that was in only 14 games. He likely won't break that mark in 2021, but it's clear that, if he can play a full 17 games, that personal best should fall soon.

