NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most rushing yards heading into Week 18?

The rushing yards leaders continue to take shape entering Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season. With just one game remaining, five running backs have already eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards, while ten others have more than 800 rushing yards. Here's how the top five stack up entering the final week of the 2021 NFL regular season.

NFL rushing yards leaders ahead of Week 18

#5 - Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings - 1,080 rushing yards

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook has officially surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the third consecutive season. He is averaging 4.6 yards per carry this season. If he holds that average through the conclusion of Week 18, it would mean that, in all five of his NFL seasons, he has recorded 4.5 yards per carry or more. He has been one of the most consistent running backs in the NFL.

Najee doing it without a highly rated OL like the other two RBs. 181 of his 188 yards coming after contact. What a night for the Steelers’ rookie. Most Rushing Yards in a Game This Season:Dalvin Cook - 205 (Week 14)Najee Harris - 188 (Week 17)Jonathan Taylor - 185 (Week 11)Najee doing it without a highly rated OL like the other two RBs. 181 of his 188 yards coming after contact. What a night for the Steelers’ rookie.

#4 - Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers - 1,172 rushing yards

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris

Najee Harris leads all rookies with 1,172 rushing yards this season. Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams is really the only other rookie that comes close, but he still trails Harris by more than 300 rushing yards. Harris is one of only three running backs in the entire NFL who is on pace to eclipse 300 carries this season.

