Dalvin Cook domestic abuse explained? What we know about the case so far 

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is involved in domestic violence litigation with his former partner Gracelyn Trimble. It stems from an alleged incident that took place in November of last year.

Dalvin Cook's agent has stated that his ex-girlfriend entered Cook's room and assaulted him and his guests. Gracelyn Trimble's recollection is that she was the victim. We will give you a rundown of the reports that pertain to the alleged incident which happened in November 2020.

Dalvin Cook case explained

Dalvin Cook's attorney David Valentini released a statement on November 19, 2020. In the statement, he claimed that Cook's ex-girlfriend, since identified as Gracelyn Trimble, entered the running back's home in Inner Grove Heights, Minnesota, by using a garage door opener that he claims was "stolen." According to his relay of the incident, Gracelyn Trimble then punched Dalvin Cook and sprayed Mace in Cook's face and in the faces of Cook's two guests.

Thereafter, as per Dalvin Cook's allegations, Trimble sprayed Mace on him a second time before holding the people inside at gunpoint for several hours. The injuries Gracelyn Trimble suffered were attributed, by Valentini, to when she tried to assault one of the guests and Dalvin Cook intervened, causing her to fall over and get a "small" cut above her nose. Valentini said that, over the next year or so, until the present date, Trimble has been trying to extort money from Dalvin Cook.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Statement from Dalvin Cook attorney, David Valentini, in response to a civil lawsuit filed today by a woman alleging that Cook assaulted her in 2020: Statement from Dalvin Cook attorney, David Valentini, in response to a civil lawsuit filed today by a woman alleging that Cook assaulted her in 2020: https://t.co/d1cOsV3tT7

Shortly after the above news became public, it came to light that Gracelyn Trimble had filed a lawsuit of her own, alleging physical and emotional abuse by Dalvin Cook. Gracelyn Trimble told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that Dalvin Cook gave her "a concussion, leaving a scar and taking her through hell."

According to her lawsuit, she went to collect her belongings from Dalvin Cook's home on November 19, 2020. She entered the garage, with her method of access yet unclear, armed with Mace that she had stored there previously. According to her, when she asked Dalvin Cook to help with her errand, he got violent and threw her across the room. She hit her head on a coffee table, causing injury to her lower forehead and the bridge of her nose.

She goes on to further allege that, at that point, she tried to spray Mace on Dalvin Cook; instead she accidentally sprayed it on herself. When she went to the bathroom, Dalvin Cook allegedly assaulted her in there again. It is alleged that Gracelyn Trimble then fled to a bedroom where she picked up Dalvin Cook's gun while she called a friend. At that point, Dalvin Cook again allegedly assaulted her with a broomstick.

She has included apologetic text messages and pictures of her bruised face in the lawsuit. (Note: viewer discretion is advised when seeing the following Tweet as it may be distressing.)

Rochelle Olson @rochelleolson Text message between Vikings Dalvin Cook and ex girlfriend who filed assault complaint against him from alleged November 2020 incident. Text message between Vikings Dalvin Cook and ex girlfriend who filed assault complaint against him from alleged November 2020 incident. https://t.co/wwjUDoPYRi

As per reports, discussions were held toward a settlement, but none were reached. Gracelyn Trimble is currently seeking monetary compensation while Dalvin Cook contends that he was well within his rights to defend himself.

The Minnesota Vikings have notified the NFL of this matter, and the NFL has confirmed receipt of the same.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Vikings’ statement on Dalvin Cook contending that he was attacked: Vikings’ statement on Dalvin Cook contending that he was attacked: https://t.co/4R3q94mIFI NFL statement on dispute between Dalvin Cook and an acquaintance: “The Vikings notified the league of the matter. We will decline further comment at this time.” twitter.com/adamschefter/s… NFL statement on dispute between Dalvin Cook and an acquaintance: “The Vikings notified the league of the matter. We will decline further comment at this time.” twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The case continues.

Edited by Windy Goodloe