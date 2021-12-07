NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most sacks heading into Week 14?

The sacks leaderboard for linebackers and defensive ends has mostly stayed the same through 13 weeks of NFL action, but heading into Week 14, there is a new leader.

Myles Garrett was dominating the sack count for most of the season, but he has finally been overtaken by his nemesis and someone that might just win the DPOTY honors. Garrett still has plenty of time to pad his sack counts.

Here are the top five sack leaders heading into Week 14.

Who has the most sacks heading into Week 14?

#5 - Matthew Judon - 11.5 sacks

The usual suspect, Matthew Judon, has remained in the top five sack count for most of the season, and he remains tied for fourth with 11.5 sacks on the year. The New England Patriots defense has been scary as of late, and that has a lot to do with Matthew Judon's high motor playing style and leadership.

The Patriots are back in familiar territory as they are the #1 seed in the AFC. This has a lot to do with the accuracy and play of rookie quarterback Mac Jones, but also with Judon terrorizing opposing quarterbacks and the number of interceptions the defense gets.

#4 - Trey Hendrickson - 11.5 sacks

Trey Hendrickson has emerged as one of the more premier defensive ends in football, and his ability to chase down and put pressure on quarterbacks has helped the Cincinnati Bengals return to their winning ways and have a record of 7-5.

Hendrickson has logged a sack in every single game this season, except for Week 2, where he was held out by the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line. However, he has been a terror on the defensive side of the ball, and he shares fourth place with the aforementioned Matthew Judon. Not bad company for Hendrickson to be mentioned with.

