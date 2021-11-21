"We kinda wanna be a**holes on the field" - Matthew Judon preaches the new 'Patriots way'

Matthew Judon has been a massive reason for the New England Patriots' rise atop the AFC. The sack specialist is having a career season and has 10.5 sacks in 11 games.

Judon has played up to his massive contract Bill Belichick and the Patriots paid him in the offseason and then some.

The 29-year-old has been key to the "Patriots Way" being reborn in a new light. For the entirety of Belichick's tenure, the "Patriots Way" was a phrase used to describe how the team always puts itself first over individual needs.

Now, it means something different, and Matthew Judon explained the new definition.

Mike Tannenbaum @RealTannenbaum



2015: Chandler Jones: 15 games, 12.5 sacks, 11 TFL and 18 QB Hits



2021: Matthew Judon: 11 games, 10.5 sacks, 11 TFL and 22 QB Hits Mina Kimes @minakimes Do we have a nickname for Matt Judon? Called him ol’ red sleeves here but maybe twitter can do better… twitter.com/minakimes/stat… Do we have a nickname for Matt Judon? Called him ol’ red sleeves here but maybe twitter can do better… twitter.com/minakimes/stat… Matthew Judon is having the Patriots best pass rusher season since Chandler Jones and possibly better2015: Chandler Jones: 15 games, 12.5 sacks, 11 TFL and 18 QB Hits2021: Matthew Judon: 11 games, 10.5 sacks, 11 TFL and 22 QB Hits twitter.com/minakimes/stat… Matthew Judon is having the Patriots best pass rusher season since Chandler Jones and possibly better2015: Chandler Jones: 15 games, 12.5 sacks, 11 TFL and 18 QB Hits2021: Matthew Judon: 11 games, 10.5 sacks, 11 TFL and 22 QB Hits twitter.com/minakimes/stat…

Matthew Judon preaches the new 'Patriots way'

After the Patriots' 25-0 blowout of the Atlanta Falcons, Matthew Judon spoke about what the new "Patriots Way" is all about. It involves being nasty, physical, and avoiding penalties. Judon said,

"We kinda wanna be a-holes on the field, but good guys off the field. Make sure we don’t get penalized. We play within the rules, but we’re a nasty group. So that’s how we like to play, and that’s how we gotta play in order for our team to win.”

The new style of play for the Patriots is something Belichick loves to see from his team. The Patriots' defense has been physical on the field and is playing with an old-school toughness only Belichick can install in his players.

Matthew Judon has been one of the biggest reasons the Patriots defense is an elite, difference-making unit. He sets the tone by getting to the quarterback regularly.

No Patriots pass rusher has been this dynamic consistently since Chandler Jones.

The Patriots are getting contributions from all three levels of the defense. Judon, Dont'a Hightower, and Josh Uche have played well on the front seven.

Plus, the secondary has been incredible thanks to J.C. Jackson and Kyle Dugger having breakout seasons.

The Patriots defense is why they are contenders in the AFC

No defense in the NFL has been hotter than the Patriots. In the last three games, they've given up a mind-blowing 4.3 points per game.

They're the second-best scoring defense in the league, and could be first depending on how the Buffalo Bills perform.

Jeff Howe @jeffphowe Necessary update: The Patriots defense hasn't allowed a point in 19 consecutive possessions. Over the last 26 possessions, the Patriots defense has scored 13 points and allowed 7. Necessary update: The Patriots defense hasn't allowed a point in 19 consecutive possessions. Over the last 26 possessions, the Patriots defense has scored 13 points and allowed 7.

Belichick has a team with a perfect blend of youth and experience. They've come together as a team and know their roles. Their style of play is old and rugged, but it's effective.

Judon and the defense are as confident as ever and are players in a wide-open AFC playoff race.

“We’re catching our stride. We had a lot of new pieces. …Now, we’re in a rhythm. I think we’re just all playing with a lot of confidence.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Patriots will face the Tennessee Titans next week, who are without Derrick Henry and Julio Jones. It will be a big game in how the playoff picture unfolds.

Edited by LeRon Haire