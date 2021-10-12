NFL Stats leaders: Who are the passing leaders through Week 5? 

The NFL has changed to a strictly passing type of game, and the focus has now been on quarterbacks who have the natural ability to sling the ball.

The running back was once the most coveted aspect of any NFL team's game plan, but now, with the decline in running backs' ability to continuously stay relevant past the age of 30, wide receivers have taken over the game.

Finding a franchise quarterback has become more important than ever, and that quarterback sometimes has to put the entire offense on his back.

Here's a look at the passing leaders through Week 5.

Which NFL quarterback has the most passing yards through Week 5?

#5 Kyler Murray - 1,512 yards

Kyler Murray is one of the top three MVP candidates right now. The Arizona Cardinals are currently 5-0 and the only undefeated team in the entire league. That is thanks in huge part to Kyler Murray's resurgence as one of the NFL's most dangerous passing quarterbacks.

The Cardinals and Murray might remain the #1 team to beat in the NFC and the entire NFL.

#4 Justin Herbert - 1,576 yards

Much like Murray, Justin Herbert has also emerged as a top-three MVP candidate. The Los Angeles Chargers have been on a tear as of late, and they control the entire AFC West with a 4-1 record.

ESPN @espn ⚡️ 427 total yards

⚡️ 5 total TDsJustin Herbert went IN to help the Chargers beat the Browns 🔥 ⚡️ 427 total yards

⚡️ 5 total TDsJustin Herbert went IN to help the Chargers beat the Browns 🔥 https://t.co/NPECODh2eb

The record is based on stellar performances that Herbert has given week after week. Especially yesterday, when Herbert instrumented a comeback victory against the Cleveland Browns. His 427-yard, 5-TD game sealed the deal.

The Chargers picked Herbert in the 2020 draft, which has paid dividends all across the board as he continues to break passing records in his first two years.

#3 Matthew Stafford - 1,587 yards

Matthew Stafford has seen a big awakening and is now playing for the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams seemed to be the team to beat before the Cardinals came over.

The Rams are 4-1 currently and that has a lot to do with the connection between Stafford and star wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Cupp has already hauled in 523 yards and 5 TDs with Stafford passing the ball in his direction at every opportune moment.

#2 Derek Carr - 1,605 yards

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders have been among the league's biggest surprises after five weeks of games. That has a lot to do with Carr's higher-level passing game.

Unfortunately, the Raiders dropped the ball against the Chicago Bears yesterday, but they will look to bounce back next week when they take on divisional rivals Denver Broncos.

With Carr playing the way he has been, excluding this week, the Raiders could be a huge problem for everyone in the AFC.

#1 Tom Brady - 1,767 yards

The ageless wonder of Tom Brady has had another career-breaking year. He became the league's all-time passing leader last week and has not let his 44-year-old body hold him back. It would appear that he has even gotten better with time.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Tom Brady making it all look easy:30-41 Att-Comp

411 Pass Yards

5 Pass TD

44 Years OldTimeless 🐐 Tom Brady making it all look easy:30-41 Att-Comp

411 Pass Yards

5 Pass TD

44 Years OldTimeless 🐐 https://t.co/gMpFmqOcas

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dismantled the Miami Dolphins yesterday, and Brady was able to carve up their secondary with Antonio Brown.

Brady threw for a monstrous 411 yards and 5 TD passes. One thing is for sure, this is why Brady has been called the greatest quarterback of all time.

Edited by Piyush Bisht