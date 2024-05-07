NFL strength of schedule 2024: 5 teams with easiest set of fixtures feat. Kirk Cousins' Falcons

  • home icon
By Ian Van Roy
Modified May 07, 2024 19:08 GMT
SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII &ndash; Feb 9
The NFL schedule drop is the next major event on the league's calendar. The league has already started posting about the upcoming slate of opponents, and it seems like the time for the reveal is near. However, until all the details have been released about who plays, fans can only look at the list of opponents that is already known for every team.

The NFL ranked the easiest and hardest upcoming schedules based on winning percentage as an appetizer for the main course. Which teams lucked out the most?

#5: Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert at Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert appears to have been thrown a bone in 2024. The new Jim Harbaugh era is seemingly teed up to start off strongly with the tied fifth-easiest schedule in the NFL. The Chargers' opponents are coming off a combined 138-151 record (.478).

According to the team's media, the franchise gets to play the AFC West, which, aside from Patrick Mahomes, has a few more easier opponents than other divisions. Additionally, getting to play the Panthers and Patriots in the same year seemingly sets up Herbert to have a bounce-back season.

#4: Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers, meanwhile, have an even easier slate of games based on last year's numbers. After struggling through the 2023 season, the lucky turn of events could not have come at a better time for Bryce Young.

The team will play the Washington Commanders, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints. In total, the Panthers will face a slate of teams that went a combined 135-154 in 2023 with a win percentage of .467.

#3: Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams at Chicago Bears Press Conference
The Chicago Bears are beginning a new era with Caleb Williams and a large influx of talent over the last 12 months on offense. As such, expectations can only rise after looking at their fortune in getting the third-easiest schedule in the NFL.

The Bears' 2024 opponents went a combined 135-154 (.467) in 2023. This year, the team will play the Jacksonville Jaguars, Titans, Panthers, Patriots and Commanders. If there was ever a year to avoid going under .500 with a rookie quarterback, fans would argue this could be it.

#2: New Orleans Saints

Derek Carr at Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints didn't start the Derek Carr era firing on all cylinders. However, with a schedule like the Saints have this year, a sophomore slump for Carr would seemingly be a shocking turn of events for fans.

The Saints' opponents went a combined 131-158, finishing the 2023 season with a .453 win percentage. The Saints play Kirk Cousins' Falcons twice, Panthers twice, Browns, Denver Broncos, Raiders, Commanders and Giants.

#1: Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins of Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
Kirk Cousins might have had a painful week to wrap up April with the unexpected addition of Michael Penix Jr., but the Falcons quarterback should be thrilled to learn that it doesn't get easier than his slate in 2024. Last year, the Falcons' opponents went a combined 131-158 for a .453 win percentage.

The Falcons will play the Carolina Panthers twice, the Denver Broncos, the New Orleans Saints twice, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Washington Commanders, the Minnesota Vikings, and the New York Giants, among others.

The pressure will be on Kirk Cousins to deliver in 2024. With the easiest schedule in the league seemingly placed at his feet, Kirk Cousins may have even more pressure to deliver an impressive September.

