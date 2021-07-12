NFL teams most likely to go from worst to first in 2021

NFL teams to watch out for in 2021

We have spent a lot of time analyzing what NFL teams have done this offseason to improve their roster, detailing every draft pick, discussing the most improved position groups, and pointing out the biggest remaining needs for every single squad.

Now, it’s time to project how these moves will impact the 2021 season, in terms of how much the bottom teams have improved their chances of turning things around.

This list features teams that finished fourth in their respective divisions, ranked on the likelihood of them making a big jump up this year. So, without further ado, let's dive deep into these franchises.

1. San Francisco 49ers

The NFC West is one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, and no other team may be in more fights to the end with their foes, but the 49ers did win it just two years ago, going all the way to the Super Bowl.

That roster from 2019 is just about intact outside of their one big loss (DeForest Buckner) but the 49ers have brought in some young guys to replace the few that aren’t there anymore. They've also made some improvements at a few spots; whether that’s a more dynamic receiver in Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams as one of the top-three left tackles in the league, or an even deeper group of running backs.

The 49ers might also see an improvement at quarterback with number three overall pick Trey Lance, depending on their plans with Jimmy Garoppolo, who is at least healthy himself and should be motivated to fend off competition for his job.

The 49ers' defense needs a couple of young guys like 2020 first-round pick Javon Kinlaw and the guys competing for that CB2 spot to step up, but it will be interesting to see what new DC DeMeco Ryans does with this group, as we've already seen them move away from a classic cover-three based system.

Watching film on Trey Lance tonight, and found this gem of a play. 💎



First reaction, was “dude stop starring this one receiver down”, but then... well just watch❗️#TreyLance #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/NyveBz4vDa — Fantasy Football Papi (@SnakeDraftViper) March 24, 2021

Health will be huge for this 49ers group after they suffered a boatload of injuries early on last season, but Kyle Shanahan’s offense should be a nightmare to deal with, as the 49ers go four guys deep in that backfield and only improved up front, to execute all his different run schemes. In addition, they have the weapons, with George Kittle and Deebo Samuel back at 100 percent to go along with Aiyuk, who can rip off big plays after the catch consistently.

Just watch the first Rams game last season, when Jimmy G threw two passes of over ten yards and ended up with 268 total and three touchdowns. The 49ers D-line may not be quite as deep, but Nick Bosa will basically be one full year away from his torn ACL and looking to have a Defensive Player of the Year-type season.

With Fred Warner on the second level, the 49ers have a seeking missile and somebody who can erase some of the biggest problems for modern defenses with his ability to take away guys down the seams on passing downs. Jason Verrett was also a Pro Bowl-level corner for this group last year.

Why the 49ers have a shot

Looking at the rest of this division, Seattle won it last year and could see the offense make more of a fundamental shift, just like we already saw from the defense over the course of this past season, in terms of more off-coverage combined with zero- or one-blitzes. But if Pete Carroll is stuck in his ways, the 49ers could have schematic advantages against them and they lost main-stays at all three levels defensively, with Jarran Reed, K.J. Wright and Shaq Griffin.

The Rams are the favorites right now with the QB swap from Jared Goff to Matt Stafford, but they did little else this offseason, losing a couple of key pieces in the secondary and having one of the most questionable drafts. Finally, the Cardinals brought in a lot of big-name free agents this offseason who could help this group get to the next level, but most of those guys are in the twilight of their careers and we still don’t know what to make of Kliff Kingsbury, whose offensive play-design has been underwhelming.

Last year, the 49ers swept the Rams, split with the Cardinals and were up by double digits against the Seahawks heading into the fourth quarter of their Week 17 matchup.

Chance: 30-35 percent

