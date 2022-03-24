NFL teams that regretted trading franchise QBs ft. Steve Young, Alex Smith and Brett Favre

Steve Young was once traded, Brett Favre was once traded, and now Russell Wilson has been traded. It can happen to even the most prestigious of names in the NFL. The movement of franchise signal-callers is nothing new.

Yet, it doesn't always work out, with several teams who traded away their star quarterback living to regret it reasonably soon after.

The Seattle Seahawks will be hoping they don't feel the same when a future analysis is made of the Wilson trade, but it is fascinating to see just how many times NFL teams simply get it completely wrong.

Here are the NFL teams who have regretted trading away their franchise quarterbacks

#1 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Steve Young to San Francisco 49ers, 1987)

Steve Young was selected first overall in the 1984 NFL supplemental draft and didn't make his debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers until 1985.

Hopes were high for Young, who excelled with the Los Angeles Express of the USFL, but his time in Tampa was ridiculed as he won just three of his 19 starts.

Tampa ran out of patience with Young, especially as the prospect of drafting Vinny Testaverde with the No.1 overall pick in 1987 came up.

Young, thus, was dealt to the San Francisco 49ers where Bill Walsh had seen something in the signal-caller and wanted him to succeed Joe Montana.

Everyone wins… right? Wrong.

Testaverde went on to have an awful time in Tampa, registering a lowly 47.6 pass completion rate in his second year with the franchise and winning just five of his first 14 NFL games.

In his six years as a Buccaneer, Testaverde never won more than six games in a season, and it's worth noting that the Tampa franchise wouldn't register a winning season from the date of the young trade right through to 1997.

On the other hand, Young had a glorious career in San Francisco, becoming one of the true greats of the modern era in the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers @49ers OTD Steve Young breaks Joe Montana's Super Bowl record by throwing for SIX(!!!) touchdown passes.



(via @NFLThrowback) OTD Steve Young breaks Joe Montana's Super Bowl record by throwing for SIX(!!!) touchdown passes. (via @NFLThrowback) https://t.co/8piq3XDi22

As a starting quarterback, he went 91-33, won a Super Bowl and two MVP awards, proving the Buccaneers made a massive mistake in letting him go. He was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2005, by which time the Bucs had registered just five winning seasons in 18 years since the deal.

#2 - San Francisco 49ers (Alex Smith to Kansas City Chiefs, 2013)

San Francisco don't always get things so spectacularly right, though, as proven by their 2013 decision to move Alex Smith to Kansas City.

Despite his excessive talent, Smith's injury saw his position usurped by Colin Kaepernick as the starter in San Francisco. With Kaepernick leading the Niners to a Super Bowl, Smith was sent away to work with Andy Reid and the Chiefs.

This seemed like the right move on paper at the time, yet Kaepernick's career in the NFL would spiral right out of control, albeit not for reasons entirely linked to on-field performance.

Meanwhile, Smith rejuvenated his career and became a prodigious passer in Reid's offense, throwing for 17,608 yards and 102 touchdowns in five years at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kaepernick would lose his job as a starter by 2015 and only had one winning season after the Smith trade. Smith would not register anything other than winning records in all the NFL seasons he played for the Chiefs.

If ever there was a cautionary tale about your coach and general manager being on the same page in the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons in 1992 are it.

Jerry Glanville, the Falcons coach at the time, simply didn't want Favre. He didn't recognize his skillset, arm strength, or potential. He rather publicly thought spending a second-round pick on the future Hall of Famer was a waste of a pick.

Jeff Pearlman @jeffpearlman Can't overstate how big of a jerk Jerry Glanville was to rookie Brett Favre in Atlanta ... Can't overstate how big of a jerk Jerry Glanville was to rookie Brett Favre in Atlanta ... https://t.co/QgAhKjinMK

He barely played and threw just four professional passes in his rookie year, completing zero. There were concerns about his off-field activities in Atlanta, and the situation was troubling, although the franchise simply gave up too quickly.

He was traded to the Green Bay Packers after one NFL season, and he would become an elite performer virtually from his first start.

In the 16 seasons, he spent in Wisconsin, Favre would miss just one regular-season game, have just one losing season, win three successive MVP awards between 1995 and 1997 and win a Super Bowl.

The Falcons would fire Jerry Glanville after the 1993 season, and he would never work in the NFL again, and the Georgia franchise would have one winning season from 1992 to 1997, during which Favre thrived.

#4 - Miami Dolphins (Joe Theismann to Washington, 1974)

Miami has a somewhat troubled relationship with starting quarterbacks, and they were burned by their decision to offload Joe Theismann before he ever played a game for them.

Miami drafted Theismann in the fourth round of the 1971 NFL Draft, but negotiations over a contract failed, and he chose to head to Canada, signing for the Toronto Argonauts.

As was the system at the time, Theismann could do what he pleased in his career, but if he should ever decide to return to the NFL, it would be the Dolphins who owned his rights.

Theismann excelled in Canada, while the Dolphins continued to succeed, reaching three successive Super Bowls and winning two.

In 1974 the Dolphins cut ties with Theismann, agreeing to trade his rights to Washington, with the quarterback signing immediately.

It took Theismann four years in Washington to become the team's starter, but then he began to shine.

In 1982 he was established as one of the best passers in football and helped steer the Washington team to a Super Bowl victory before winning the MVP award for the 1983 season.

He threw for 25,206 yards over a 12-year career and had the team's record for most career wins, most career passing yards, most career completions, and most passes attempted.

Perhaps regret is not the most appropriate word regarding the Dolphins here.

The team continued to achieve winning seasons and would eventually draft Dan Marino in 1983, but letting a player go who would on to define another franchise can rarely be viewed as anything other than a lapse in judgment.

#5 - Miami Dolphins (Ryan Tannehill to Tennessee Titans, 2019)

Players seem to improve after leaving the Miami Dolphins, and there has been no better example than Ryan Tannehill, who was traded to the Tennessee Titans in 2019.

In the three years since Tannehill was forced out of Miami, the Dolphins have struggled to find a successor at the quarterback position, while Tannehill has shone with the Titans.

In the three seasons since the trade, the Dolphins have had a reasonable roster, achieving winning records in two of Brian Flores' three seasons.

However, the lack of competency at the quarterback position has hamstrung the team.

Ironically, with Tannehill having won the Comeback Player of the Year in 2019, thrown for over 10,000 yards, and won two playoff games, he is exactly the player who could have tipped the Dolphins over the line.

2019 saw him record the highest ever passer rating in Titans franchise history and the highest completion rate in a single season.

Tannehill is looking towards his fourth season in Tennessee and is a candidate to reach the AFC Championship game. The Dolphins wish they had him throwing passes to newly signed receiver Tyreek Hill.

