5 NFL teams who traded their star QB and improved

In most circumstances, the quarterback position is considered the heart, soul, and glue of an NFL franchise. With the offense normally dependent upon their sturdy arm, most teams are only as successful as their signal-callers. Be that as it may, in other instances, some NFL franchises have decided that their quarterbacks are simply more trouble than they are worth.

As the NFL offseason continues to rage on, numerous NFL teams have found clarity in their quarterback room. However, for countless others, they are ultimately left unsure if they have the right man under center.

During the 2022 NFL season, a number of QBs could be pushed out the door. While doing so has often set franchises back considerably, there have been several instances in which such a team has turned things around following their star's departure.

Which NFL quarterbacks were eventually traded from their squads, resulting in those very teams getting better rather quickly? Keep reading to find out.

Ryan Tannehill

Although normally soft-spoken, Ryan Tannehill exudes other-worldly confidence on the football field. Gazing upon his numbers, it isn’t hard to see why.

In Tannehill’s first season in the NFL, he registered 3,294 passing yards and 12 touchdowns for a below-average Miami Dolphins team. Seemingly every year, Tannehill would continually put up gaudy numbers. During the 2014 and 2015 seasons, Tannehill threw for at least 4,000 passing yards.

Yet, despite his strong arm, Tannehill’s Dolphins were never truly involved in the playoff picture. Having spent his first six seasons in Miami, Tannehill failed to win double-digit games. With the franchise desperate to go in another direction, Miami allowed Tannehill to walk out the door at the end of the 2018 season.

During the franchise’s first season without him, they continued to sputter in the wrong direction. Nevertheless, after putting together a 5-11 season with Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm, they’ve seemingly hit their stride with Tua Tagovailoa under center. Although they’ve missed the postseason in both 2020 and 2021, Tagovailoa has led them to back-to-back winning records.

Presently, with Tagovailoa still at quarterback, coupled with Miami bringing in salient pieces, the team is considered a playoff lock for the 2022/23 NFL year. Regardless of whether those predictions come true or not, Miami is in a much better position now than it was with Tannehill.

Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz was undeniably the best quarterback that the Philadelphia Eagles have drafted in a long time. In only his second full season as their starter, Wentz was considered a prohibited front-runner for league MVP honors. However, Wentz’s MVP hopes went down the drain following a torn ACL. Unfortunately for Wentz, so did the rest of his game.

In three consecutive seasons, Wentz failed to put Philadelphia in a winning situation. Consequently, Philadelphia pushed him out the backdoor following the end of the 2020 season.

Their new dual-threat QB in Jalen Hurts has done a great job getting things organized. This past season, Hurts led Philadelphia to a 9-8 record and a postseason appearance. More will be expected of Hurts for the 2022 campaign though. Ultimately, the young shot-caller is still a developing star, but they're certainly in far better hands compared to Wentz.

Carson Palmer

Taken with the number one overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, Carson Palmer was all smiles as he was presented with his Cincinnati Bengals jersey. Nonetheless, his smile was soon replaced with dejection as his Bengals squad consistently found themselves blown off the field.

With another season of winning just four games in 2010, Cincinnati sent Palmer on his way and began life with rookie QB Andy Dalton. For the next five years, Cincinnati fans forgot all about Palmer as Dalton led them to winning season after winning season, including five consecutive playoff berths.

Dalton’s talent was never overwhelming or breathtaking, but he consistently played at a high level and gave Bengals fans something to cheer for. Even now, over a decade after trading Palmer, Cincinnati continues their rise as quarterback Joe Burrow recently led them to a Super Bowl trip.

Jay Cutler

From the moment the Denver Broncos nabbed Jay Cutler in the 2006 NFL Draft, fans joyfully threw their hands in the air. Standing at 6’3” and weighing well over 200 pounds with a cannon of an arm, Cutler flashed a ton of talent during his time in Denver. However, he was eventually moved to the Chicago Bears where he truly made a name for himself.

Cutler sat back in the pocket and threw bombs up and down the field. Yet, after bemusing decisions and listless efforts, Chicago eventually cut ties with the QB in 2016.

Since then, Chicago has had numerous makeshift QBs. However, despite their attempts to get the quarterback position right, Chicago has enjoyed a ton of success since Cutler has been gone.

Mitchell Trubisky, their former first-round selection, had a handful of great seasons. Even after his time in Chicago eventually fizzled out, the Bears have now hitched their wagon to Justin Fields, the supremely talented dual-threat QB out of Ohio State.

Tyrod Taylor

Tyrod Taylor has always been a reliable, yet underwhelming quarterback. While donning a Buffalo Bills uniform, Taylor was finally given his chance to shine in 2015. In three consecutive seasons, he kept Buffalo competitive while throwing for at least 2,700 passing yards.

Although respectable, Buffalo craved more than just that. So, after another decent season in 2017, finishing the year at 9-7, Buffalo traded Taylor to the Cleveland Browns in lieu of incoming rookie, Josh Allen.

In three consecutive seasons, Allen has led Buffalo to double-digit wins and now has them firmly entrenched as bonafide title contenders. In his best season, which took place in 2020, Allen pushed the Bills to 13 wins on the year. In doing so, he racked up 4,544 passing yards and 36 touchdowns.

