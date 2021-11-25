NFL Thanksgiving Games: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream options for Week 12 - November 25, 2021

Week 12 brings us Thanksgiving, as well as Thursday NFL football, and while partaking in the traditional holiday dinner, many NFL fans have visions of their teams making a run during the final stretch of the NFL season.

The first game today showcases (if that's the word for it) the Chicago Bears (3-7) heading onto Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions (0-9-1). This game has more subplots than a Lifetime drama as the Bears seem to be on the precipice of firing head coach Matt Nagy.

Not only are chants of "Fire Nagy" resonating through Soldier Field at Bears home games, the chants are now even reverberating throughout Chicago Bulls games in the Uniter Center.

The Detroit Lions are looking for their very first win of the season. The team plays hard for head coach Dan Campbell, so the question remains whether or not they can put it all together against a Bears team in the midst of a mid-season crisis.

Later this afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) will take on the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) in a battle of two teams coming off of disappointing losses in Week 11. The Raiders were thumped by the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 32-13. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs hasn't yet gotten out of neutral for the season and looks set to perform better today.

The Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 11 to the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that was showcased as a shutout between Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes. The game should have been played on Halloween because it felt as it there was a trick being played on the fans as both franchise quarterbacks combined for zero touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Cowboys will still be without star receiver Amari Cooper as he is to sit out the mandatory 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19 and being unvaccinated.

The last game of the day pits the Buffalo Bills (6-4) against the New Orleans Saints (5-5). The Bills need a win in a big way as they lost in Week 11 to the Indianapolis Colts.

Seen by many as a contender for the Lombardi Trophy, the Bills have had more than a few stinkers as of late, including a Week 9 loss to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Saints were looking to build off of their Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but have yet to win a game. If they are to remain in the playoff hunt, a victory today is imperative.

Here's the complete list of the games being played today on Thanksgiving.

What teams play on NFL Thanksgiving? Thursday Football schedule

Game: Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 12:30 p.m. EST

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Game: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:30 p.m. EST

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Game: Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints

TV Channel and Time: NBC, 8:20 p.m. EST

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

NFL Week 12 Live Streaming Options for Thursday games

YouTube TV: Free 7-day Trial Available.

FuboTV: Free 7-day Trial w/ NFL Network access

NFL Game Pass: Watch every game live and on-demand (Paid subscription).

Hulu: Free 7-day Trial Available

Edited by Windy Goodloe