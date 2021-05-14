NFL Thanksgiving Schedule 2021: Games, Dates & Telecast Details 

The NFL has been hosting games on Thanksgiving for well over 80 years. The Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions went head-to-head in the first-ever NFL Thanksgiving game back in 1934. The Lions won 12-0.

In the 2021 season, the NFL will have three games on Thanksgiving. If you are wondering who will be playing this year and which channel will broadcast the games, here are the details.

NFL Thanksgiving games 2021

#1 - Chicago Bears Versus Detroit Lions

First up, the Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions. The two teams have faced each other 18 times on Thanksgiving and the Bears hold a slender 10-8 lead in those games. This year's matchup will likely see Justin Fields take on Jared Goff in what promises to be a competitive game between the two rebuilding teams.

#2 - Las Vegas Raiders vs Dallas Cowboys

The Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys will go head-to-head this year in the second game on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys have played 53 games on Thanksgiving, second-most behind the Detroit Lions' 81. The Raiders, on the other hand, have played in just seven games on Thanksgiving, winning three and losing four.

4,000 yard passing seasons in Raiders history:



Derek Carr: 3

Everyone else: 2#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/X9pC1WDUck — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 10, 2021

#3 - Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints

This game will be a battle between Josh Allen and either Jameis Winston or Ian Book. The Bills will likely be leading the AFC East and trying to put some extra distance between themselves and the New England Patriots or the Miami Dolphins.

Meanwhile, the Saints will be lagging behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at this point. Overall, the game will likely end in a comfortable blowout victory for the Bills.

AFC Championship - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

When are the Thanksgiving Day games and what channel are they on?

Week 12

November 25

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)