NFL Throwback: '28-3' helped Tom Brady etch his name in gridiron folklore

Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL after 22 years as the undisputed greatest quarterback in NFL history. He appeared in ten Super Bowls, won seven, and earned five Super Bowl MVP awards.

One of Brady's strongest traits is his relentless desire to win. His incredible pursuit of victory is one of his most defining qualities and made him one of the greatest comeback artists in NFL history. It never mattered how far behind his team was, Brady could never be counted out. Super Bowl LI is a prime example of this.

Tom Brady's legendary performance in Super Bowl LI

On February 5th, 2017, Brady and the New England Patriots faced off against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Falcons really got things rolling in the second quarter. They jumped ahead to a 14-0 lead when disaster struck the Patriots. Brady threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown by Robert Alford, giving the Falcons a commanding 21-0 lead. Another touchdown later, the Falcons extended their lead to 28-3.

But everything changed post that. Tom Brady put the Patriots on his back and took his game to a whole new level. He needed to be perfect for the remainder of the game to have any shot at all of coming back, but even then, it would be nearly impossible. In the end, it would prove that it was possible, as Brady did the unthinkable and overcame the odds.

Brady helped the Patriots engineer the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history and one of the biggest in NFL history. Aided by the Patriots defense, who came up huge with four straight stops, Brady led four consecutive scoring drives to erase the 25-point deficit. The Patriots forced overtime for the first time in Super Bowl history, where Brady made quick work of the tiebreaker.

The Patriots received the ball first, and that's all the legendary quarterback needed. He marched them right down the field for a walk-off touchdown. The epic performance is one of the most iconic moments in NFL history and the ultimate defining moment of Brady's legacy.

