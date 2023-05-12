NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule 2023: List of all Fixtures

On Thursday, May 11, 2023, the National Football League (NFL) unveiled the highly anticipated complete list of fixtures for the 2023 regular season. This event was significant for all NFL teams as they learned about their opponents for the upcoming season. One of the most talked-about aspects of the fixture release is the Thursday Night Football Games schedule, which has become increasingly popular in recent years.

Thursday Night Football games have been a subject of concern among players due to the demands they place on franchises, forcing them to compete on a short week.

What's more, this year, some teams will have to play more than one Thursday Night Football game, which is even more challenging for them to adjust their schedules and weekly routines accordingly.

All concerns aside, let's take a look at the schedule list for the 2023 Thursday Night Football Games.

The Complete Schedule for 2023 NFL Thursday Night Football

This is the full TNF schedule for the 2023 Season

Week Date Away Team Home Team Week 2 September 14, 2023 Minnesota Vikings Philadelphia Eagles Week 3 September 21, 2023 New York Giants San Francisco 49ers Week 4 September 28, 2023 Detroit Lions Green Bay Packers Week 5 October 5, 2023 Chicago Bears Washington Commanders Week 6 October 12, 2023 Denver Broncos Kansas City Chiefs Week 7 October 19, 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars New Orleans Saints Week 8 October 26, 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buffalo Bills Week 9 November 2, 2023 Tennessee Titans Pittsburgh Steelers Week 10 November 9, 2023 Carolina Panthers Chicago Bears Week 11 November 16, 2023 Cincinnati Bengals Baltimore Ravens Week 13 November 24, 2023 Miami Dolphins New York Jets Week 14 December 7, 2023 New England Patriots Pittsburgh Steelers Week 15 December 14, 2023 Los Angeles Chargers Las Vegas Raiders Week 16 December 21, 2023 New Orleans Saints Los Angeles Rams Week 17 December 28, 2023 New York Jets Cleveland Browns

Which Network has Thursday Night Football broadcasting rights?

In 2021, it was announced that digital giants Amazon had acquired the exclusive rights to TNF beginning in the 2023 season under the league's new deals, marking the first time the league sold one of its prominent television packages to a digital media company. As part of the deal, NFL Network and Fox left the final season of the existing deal to Amazon, resulting in its coverage launching ahead of the 2022 season. Initially, all of the games were also streamed for free on streaming platforms, Twitch, and broadcast on local TV stations in the markets of the opposing teams as per NFL rules.

The 2023 Thursday Night Football schedule has a handful of standout fixtures, such as the Week 6 game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. That game will likely feature two Super Bowl-winning QBs, Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes; there are bound to be fireworks.

