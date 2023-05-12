NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule 2023: List of all Fixtures

On Thursday, May 11, 2023, the National Football League (NFL) unveiled the highly anticipated complete list of fixtures for the 2023 regular season. This event was significant for all NFL teams as they learned about their opponents for the upcoming season. One of the most talked-about aspects of the fixture release is the Thursday Night Football Games schedule, which has become increasingly popular in recent years.
Thursday Night Football games have been a subject of concern among players due to the demands they place on franchises, forcing them to compete on a short week.
What's more, this year, some teams will have to play more than one Thursday Night Football game, which is even more challenging for them to adjust their schedules and weekly routines accordingly.
All concerns aside, let's take a look at the schedule list for the 2023 Thursday Night Football Games.
The Complete Schedule for 2023 NFL Thursday Night Football
This is the full TNF schedule for the 2023 Season
Which Network has Thursday Night Football broadcasting rights?
In 2021, it was announced that digital giants Amazon had acquired the exclusive rights to TNF beginning in the 2023 season under the league's new deals, marking the first time the league sold one of its prominent television packages to a digital media company. As part of the deal, NFL Network and Fox left the final season of the existing deal to Amazon, resulting in its coverage launching ahead of the 2022 season. Initially, all of the games were also streamed for free on streaming platforms, Twitch, and broadcast on local TV stations in the markets of the opposing teams as per NFL rules.
The 2023 Thursday Night Football schedule has a handful of standout fixtures, such as the Week 6 game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. That game will likely feature two Super Bowl-winning QBs, Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes; there are bound to be fireworks.
