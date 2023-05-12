Create

NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule 2023: List of all Fixtures

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 12, 2023 09:04 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
On Thursday, May 11, 2023, the National Football League (NFL) unveiled the highly anticipated complete list of fixtures for the 2023 regular season. This event was significant for all NFL teams as they learned about their opponents for the upcoming season. One of the most talked-about aspects of the fixture release is the Thursday Night Football Games schedule, which has become increasingly popular in recent years.

Thursday Night Football games have been a subject of concern among players due to the demands they place on franchises, forcing them to compete on a short week.

What's more, this year, some teams will have to play more than one Thursday Night Football game, which is even more challenging for them to adjust their schedules and weekly routines accordingly.

All concerns aside, let's take a look at the schedule list for the 2023 Thursday Night Football Games.

The Complete Schedule for 2023 NFL Thursday Night Football

This is the full TNF schedule for the 2023 Season

Week

Date

Away

Team

Home

Team

Week 2

September 14, 2023

Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles

Week 3

September 21, 2023

New York Giants

San Francisco 49ers

Week 4

September 28, 2023

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Week 5

October 5, 2023

Chicago Bears

Washington Commanders

Week 6

October 12, 2023

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 7

October 19, 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars

New Orleans Saints

Week 8

October 26, 2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills

Week 9

November 2, 2023

Tennessee Titans

Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 10

November 9, 2023

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Week 11

November 16, 2023

Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens

Week 13

November 24, 2023

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Week 14

December 7, 2023

New England Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 15

December 14, 2023

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Week 16

December 21, 2023

New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Rams

Week 17

December 28, 2023

New York Jets

Cleveland Browns

Which Network has Thursday Night Football broadcasting rights?

In 2021, it was announced that digital giants Amazon had acquired the exclusive rights to TNF beginning in the 2023 season under the league's new deals, marking the first time the league sold one of its prominent television packages to a digital media company. As part of the deal, NFL Network and Fox left the final season of the existing deal to Amazon, resulting in its coverage launching ahead of the 2022 season. Initially, all of the games were also streamed for free on streaming platforms, Twitch, and broadcast on local TV stations in the markets of the opposing teams as per NFL rules.

The 2023 Thursday Night Football schedule has a handful of standout fixtures, such as the Week 6 game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. That game will likely feature two Super Bowl-winning QBs, Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes; there are bound to be fireworks.

Check out the Complete NFL Schedule 2023: Full Team Schedules & Prime Time Games

