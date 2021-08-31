NFL Top 100 players of 2021: 3 biggest snubs

Among the highly talented players selected from NFL Network's Top 100 list, a few names were left off the list as a result of the overflowing pool of exceptional talent that the league provides. The Top 100 list is voted on by the players, leaving little-to-no room to debate these rankings because they're elected by their peers.

But we can still point out that based specifically on the 2020 NFL season, a few players who compiled remarkable seasons were snubbed. We'll take a look at who those players were.

Three players snubbed from the top 100

#1 - Jonathan Taylor

Wild Card Round - Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills

After Marlon Mack suffered a season-ending injury, rookie running back Jonathan Taylor took sole position at leading the rushing attack in Indianapolis. The 22-year-old tailback concluded his 2020 NFL season by rushing for 1,169 yards along with 11 touchdowns on the ground. His yards on the ground ranked third in the league, only trailing Derrick Henry and Aaron Jones.

92 seconds of Jonathan Taylor stuntinpic.twitter.com/KGc1e6aTu3 — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) August 25, 2021

He also recorded 36 receptions, good for 299 yards and a touchdown. His ability to run the ball, coupled with his pass catching ability, should've definitely landed hip on Top 100. Taylor put together one of the most impressive rookie seasons we've seen in recent memory.

#2 - Stephon Tuitt

Pittsburgh Steelers v Jacksonville Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is stacked with star-studded talent among their 11 guys. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cameron Hayward and T.J. Watt were all granted spots on the top 100, though one player from that dominant defense was left out: Stephon Tuitt.

The defensive end registered 45 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in 15 games. The seven-year veteran ranked eighth in the league in sacks and third for defensive ends. His eye-popping numbers served to be incredibly pivotal to the Steelers' success throughout 2020.

#3 - Terry McLaurin

Wild Card Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Washington Football Team

The product out of Ohio State had himself an impressive 2020 NFL campaign. Devoid of a starting level QB, McLaurin reeled in 87 catches for 1,118 yards and four touchdowns for the Washington Football Team. the second-year wideout ranked 13th in the NFL in receiving yards and was the focal point of Washington's offense throughout the entirety of the season.

Alex Smith's downfield success was often a result of Terry McLaurin's route running ability, speed, and toughness in contested catch situations. If not for the Washington Football Team's record of 7-9, the25-year-old would've been featured on NFL's Top 100. We'll see him next year, though.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar