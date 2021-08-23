NFL Top 100 Players of 2021: Biggest snubs from the top 10 

The NFL's Top 100 Players list is out for 2021 and it's populated by some fine individuals, especially those in the top ten. The closer you get to the top, the more rarefied the air, and the finer the differences between the players.

Many will find themselves in disagreement with the final standings and contend that some other players deserve the top spots. Amidst those mumblings and grumblings, here are five players who missed out on the top ten list this year.

NFL players that just missed the top-10 bus

#1 - Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs, WR

The fastest player in the NFL deserves to crack any top-ten list. Hill is an elite wide receiver who has been instrumental in the Kansas City Chiefs reaching two consecutive Super Bowls and winning one. He had his most productive season last year with 87 receptions and 15 touchdowns.

#2 - Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams, CB

Arguably the best cornerback in the league, Jalen Ramsey is a lock for just about any top-ten list. He allowed just 24 receptions last season after the first game and he allowed less than 25 yards in 11 games. These are phenomenal numbers and the scary thing is he will just get better.

#3 - Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers, CB

While Jalen Ramsey plays in a great defense, the same cannot be said of Jaire Alexander, who has single-handedly saved games for the Packers week in and week out. The passer rating against him is a measly 67.0 and he thwarts half of the completions aimed towards him. Those are numbers worthy of the top-ten list.

In case you needed any confirmation on whether Jaire Alexander is the best cornerback in the NFL...



According to @NextGenStats, opposing No. 1 WRs combined for just 14 catches and 143 yards against the #Packers' No. 1 CB last year. There were 7 games where he allowed 0 catches. pic.twitter.com/NgIZr24PKU — Joe Kipp (@joepkipp) August 17, 2021

#4 - Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills, WR

Stefon Diggs was unlucky to just miss out on the top-ten list by one place. However, he should definitely be considered at par with the players there. He was the NFL leader in 2020 for both receptions (127) and yards (1,535). He was instrumental in the Buffalo Bills reaching the AFC Championship game.

#5 - Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals, SS

It seems a cardinal sin, pardon the pun, to suggest a safety be included in the top-ten list, but the best safety in the NFL can do it all.

In the 2020 NFL season, Budda Baker had 118 tackles with two sacks and two interceptions. He is equally comfortable playing at the line of scrimmage or dropping into coverage, making him a complete package.

