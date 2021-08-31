NFL Top 100 Players of 2021: Top five CBs

The NFL's Top 100 Players of 2021 list has been finalized. Many are wondering who are the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Unfortunately, there's no way to filter the list to show only the top cornerbacks.

With 100 players, it can be a lot to sift through manually. Don't worry, we've already done the work in distilling the list down to the five best cornerbacks in the NFL, ranked according to where they landed on the list. Additionally, here's a look at why they might be ranked where they are.

The top cornerbacks in the NFL this year

#1 - Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams, No. 13

Jalen Ramsey has been one of the most well-known cornerbacks in the NFL for quite some time now, even going back to his early days as a Jacksonville Jaguar.

Without Ramsey, the Los Angeles Rams would not have had the top-ranked defense last year, which is when Ramsey maintained a 79.8 PFF grade against the best wide receivers in the NFL.

#2 - Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins, No. 17

Xavien Howard put himself on the map over the last 12 months. He had ten interceptions in 2020 and earned an 87.3 PFF grade. During the offseason, Xavien Howard was on the map for an entirely different reason, though.

Howard has been negotiating with the Dolphins about getting a new deal and it's no secret that he wants to be traded. The Dolphins have since restricted his contract. While he is currently involved in activities with the team, this is likely not the end of the story.

#3 - Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens, No. 38

Marlon Humphrey is well known around the NFL at this point in his career. The 25-year-old cornerback is coming off a great season. Last year, he earned a 76.1 PFF grade and an interception. With JK Dobbins now expected to miss the season, the Ravens' offense will need Humphrey to maintain that level to help keep the scores as low as possible.

#4 - Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers. No. 41

The Packers' top cornerback is the fourth-best cornerback in the NFL, according to his colleagues. Alexander is coming off a season in which he earned a 90.5 PFF grade and an interception while facing the NFL's best. With the Packers entering what could be Aaron Rodgers' final season, the pressure will be on Alexander to put his best foot forward.

Carolina Panthers v Green Bay Packers

#5 - Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots, No. 47

Stephon Gilmore has earned his respect. At 31 and coming off a down season, the pressure on Gilmore will be intense to prove this isn't the start of his decline. Like Xavien Howard, Gilmore has had his own holdout trouble. He seems to be playing, but this is far from the end of the story.

