Top 5 highest-paid players in the NFL

This past NFL offseason, we saw several big-name players like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson get lucrative contract extensions. On top of that, several star players moved to different teams for big contracts, such as QB Tom Brady going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and QB Phillip Rivers joining the Indianapolis Colts.

All this brings up a question: Who are some of the highest-paid players in the NFL currently? We take a look at the top five.

Spoiler alert: They're all quarterbacks.

5. Jared Goff ($33.5 million per year)

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams

This might be a surprise for some fans, given that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff is not considered one of the NFL's best at his position, let alone a top-5 player in the NFL. But Goff has the 5th-highest average salary in the league at $33.5 million per year.

Goff signed his 4-year, $134 million contract extension in September of 2019 after the organization exercised his fifth-year option that was part of his rookie contract.

Goff has had his ups and downs since being drafted by the organization in 2016. This season, Goff currently has 2,145 passing yards (11th in the NFL) with 13 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Aside from his performance, he will be one of the main pieces that will help the Rams go to the playoffs this season.

4. Ben Roethlisberger ($34 million per year)

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers' 38-year-old quarterback lands at No. 4, with an average of $34 million a year. Ben Roethlisberger signed a two-year, $68 million extension in April of 2019 before he had to miss the season due to an elbow injury.

Now, the big man is leading the Steelers with a 9-0 record, the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL going into Week 11. Retirement is certainly not in the picture as of right now for Big Ben, but that could change depending upon what happens in the postseason.

Diontae Johnson is good at football. Ben Roethlisberger is too. pic.twitter.com/WRdZ6u6Sj4 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 15, 2020

3. Russell Wilson ($35 million per year)

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams

Considered one of the finalists for the 2020 NFL MVP award, Seattle Seahawks' quarterback Russell Wilson comes in at No. 3 on this list.

Wilson has an average salary of $35 million, after signing his 4-year, $140 million contract in April of 2019. This came after rumors poured about the New York Giants possibly trading for Wilson after the Seahawks reportedly refused to give him a large contract.

Nonetheless, Wilson has been a key to the Seahawks' success over several years, including taking the team to the Super Bowl twice. He is currently on track to have a career-best season and despite some shortcomings lately, Wilson can certainly still do it.

2. Deshaun Watson ($39 million per year)

Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars

Arguably the most underrated quarterback in the NFL, Deshaun Watson is performing at his highest caliber considering what he has around him.

The face of the Houston Texans franchise certainly deserves his $39 million average contract. The former Clemson product signed a 4-year, $156 million contract extension before the start of the 2020 season.

Watson has been the only key to the reason why the Texans made it to the NFL playoffs under former head coach Bill O'Brien, before being eliminated quickly almost every time. It's shocking to still see him on this team, despite all the unfortunate moves made by the organization.

1. Patrick Mahomes ($45 million per year)

New England Patriots v Kansas City Chiefs

The No. 1 spot should not be a surprise. Probably considered the best at his position in the NFL today, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has an average salary of $45 million after signing his record-breaking 10-year, $450 million extension this past July.

After defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV last season, Mahomes has been the main reason for the success of this Chiefs team under head coach Andy Reid. He is certainly not slowing down any time soon and will continue to be a problem for opposing defenses.