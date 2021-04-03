Top 5 NFL teams that didn't win a Super Bowl

As a New Orleans Saints fan, it would be pretty easy for me to saturate this article full of the Saints' failures in the Playoffs for the past four years.

I resist the temptation, however, because -- as much as I hate to admit it -- there have been teams throughout the history of the NFL that were even more dominant than the Saints have been this past four years, and that still failed to win a Super Bowl.

Some of the teams in this article were able to go unbeaten throughout the regular season; rack up record points; have their QB break records, and have their defense shut down every blade of grass out on the field -- it didn't matter! The Super Bowl still alluded to these teams; their greatness forever tarnished.

But not here! For here, they shall be honored!

Let's cast an eye at some of the biggest upsets on record as we delve into the top 5 NFL teams that had all the talent in the world, but failed to win a Super Bowl.

5) 1998 Minnesota Vikings

Record: 15-1, NFC Central champion

Heading into the playoffs, the Minnesota Vikings had lost just one game all year (Bucs 24-27). All that exciting football and on-field success allowed Vikings fans to dream, and who could blame them? Their team was a force to be reckoned with; not least on offense.

The Vikings' record-breaking offense (most points scored) was incredible in 1998, hands down one of the most fun teams to watch ever.

In one of the best comeback stories of all-time, QB Randall Cunningham returned to football with the Vikings after a season's hiatus and finished with 3,704-yards and 34 TDs, helped in no small part by Randy Moss and Cris Carter, who formed a lethal receiving threat. Many analysts have called the pair the best WR1/WR2 pairing in football history.

Long story short, the Vikings were a lot of fun to watch.

Every football fan expected to see that terrific Vikings' offense make it to the Super Bowl in 98, where they were expected to do battle with Jon Elway's Denver Broncos. It was written in the stars...

All the Vikings needed to do was simply dispose of a plucky Falcons team in the NFC Conference Championship. Simple.

The Falcons clearly didn't understand the modus operandi, however, taking the game into overtime.

Gary Anderson missed a crunch, game-winning field goal for the Vikings, and the rest is history: the Falcons won 30-27.

Fast forward 23-years and the Vikings are still awaiting their first franchise Super Bowl win.

