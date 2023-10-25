NFL trade deadline 2023: Where will Derrick Henry go?

The Tennessee Titans could be in fire sale mode as the trade deadline looms, and one player looks certain to be moving on, and that's running back Derrick Henry.

The star running back has been rumored for weeks to be up for grabs as several teams in the Super Bowl bubble will no doubt be working the phones to see what the Titans want in return.

Now, with running backs, the value has diminished significantly, and given Henry is 30 years old, it is likely that in order to get him out of Tennessee, it wouldn't break the bank.

But where could Henry go? Let's take a look.

Derrick Henry trade destinations

The hulking running back would be a stellar addition to any offense, and there are a few landing spots that make a ton of sense.

#1. Dallas Cowboys

After moving on from Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys have lacked that hammer out of the backfield. Tony Pollard has fared reasonably well, but imagining Derrick Henry running behind that offensive line makes the mouth water.

Now, exactly where the Dallas coaching staff sees Henry in its plans is unknown, and given they moved on from one aging running back, is it worth pushing all the chips into the table for the 2023 season with Henry?

It is at least worth a phone call to see what the Titans' asking price is, and given where Dallas sits in the NFC pecking order, a move like this could be worthwhile.

#2. Buffalo Bills

Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans

Like the Cowboys, the Buffalo Bills could do with a star back in Henry to complement their offense.

With James Cook, the leading rusher with 419 yards from 88 carries, and the next best being Josh Allen (148 yards on 29 carries), adding Henry could be just the thing that gets this Bills offense up and running.

The AFC is an arms race with the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, and Miami Dolphins all having stacked rosters; the Bills are being forgotten.

Allen has rarely had a run game to rely on and at times, has had to play Superman to win games. Imagine an opposing defense lining up across from Allen, Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, and Derrick Henry. Pick your poison.