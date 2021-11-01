NFL trade deadline: 3 running backs the Titans could sign to replace Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans gutted out an overtime win in Week 8 over the Indianapolis Colts to have breathing room in the AFC South. But in the process, the Titans lost their most dynamic offensive weapon, running back Derrick Henry.

Henry went down with a foot injury in the first quarter but ended up returning to the game. Henry had 28 carries for 68 rushing yards, ending a seven-game streak of at least 100 rushing yards per game. After the game, it was reported that Henry is feared to have a fracture in his foot which would likely end his season.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced on Monday that Henry would undergo surgery to repair his foot.

The Tennessee Titans will now look to find a running back who could fill the void left in the Titans offense upon Henry's absence.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Titans coach Mike Vrabel announced that RB Derrick Henry will have surgery in the morning on his ailing foot.

NFL Trade Deadline: 3 running backs the Tennessee Titans could sign to replace RB Derrick Henry

#1 - Adrian Peterson

The veteran running back was invited to workout for the Tennessee Titans this week. At 36 years old, Adrian Peterson may not be as quick as he once was, but his talent is sure to help the Titans offense.

Peterson is said to have stayed in "football shape" as a free agent and the former NFL MVP and rushing leader is also a member of the 2,000 rushing, club as is Henry.

PFF @PFF The Titans are bringing RB Adrian Peterson in for a workout after Derrick Henry’s foot injury, per @RapSheet The Titans are bringing RB Adrian Peterson in for a workout after Derrick Henry’s foot injury, per @RapSheet https://t.co/ER1Vpt3Bk7

#2 - Toddy Gurley

Another veteran running back, but still just 27 years old, Todd Gurley, could be a good signing for the Tennessee Titans. Gurley has worked out for a few teams that were in need of running back help this season, including the Baltimore Ravens, but still hasn't signed.

Gurley did have lingering knee issues that cut down his playing time towards the end of his career with the Atlanta Falcons. But the Titans only need a running back to help the rest of the season while Henry is out, so Gurley may be a solid option.

Gurley did rush for over 1,000 yards three times in his six NFL seasons.

#3 - Kerryon Johnson

Kerryon Johnson may not be as experienced as Peterson or Gurley, but he is only 24 years old. Johnson was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2018 and rushed for over 600 yards and three touchdowns along with over 200 receiving yards in his rookie season.

Johnson had knee surgery last season which hindered his playing time and was then waived by the Lions this past offseason. He was signed by the Eagles in May and was then cut during training camp.

Johnson was then signed by the 49ers to their practice squad in September but was then released in early October. Johnson is in football shape and would be ready to play right from the start.

