Mitchell Trubisky is an underrated name to watch ahead of the trade deadline. The trade deadline will be the last chance for many teams to add a quality backup quarterback to their roster.

Trubisky, the second overall pick from the 2017 draft, is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league and could be on the move.

The Buffalo Bills might be reluctant to move Trubisky as he's great insurance for Josh Allen. But if the right offer comes, the Bills might be willing to change their mind.

Here are the teams that should look to add Trubisky to their quarterback room.

NFL Trade Deadline: 3 teams that should look to sign QB Mitchell Trubisky

# 1 - Washington Football Team

Kevin Siller @Killswitch__AUT cbssports.com/nfl/news/nfl-t… [Trapasso] The Washington Football Team and Bills are trying to work out a deal to send Mitchell Trubisky to Washington D.C. #BillsMafia [Trapasso] The Washington Football Team and Bills are trying to work out a deal to send Mitchell Trubisky to Washington D.C. #BillsMafia cbssports.com/nfl/news/nfl-t…

The Washington Football Team is the first team that could use Mitchell Trubisky. Under quarterback Taylor Heinicke, Washington has seen its record fall to a disappointing 2-6.

Ryan Fitzpatrick's status for the remainder of the season is unknown.

Trubisky would have half of the season to audition for Ron Rivera and make his case for getting a second chance as a full-time starter. Washington has productive wide receivers in Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.

Trubisky would also be aided by a rushing attack that is 13th in the league in rushing yards per game.

Heinicke has had flashes of good and bad for Washington. Trubisky would likely be similar, but he could have a higher ceiling than Heinicke.

Washington's playoff hopes are likely over, but the search for a franchise quarterback continues.

# 2 - New Orleans Saints

The team with the most glaring need at quarterback right now is the New Orleans Saints. The Saints lost Jameis Winston for the season with a torn ACL in Week 8.

Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian are the backups, and Hill is coming back from a concussion.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Jameis Winston has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and is out for the season, per @RapSheet Jameis Winston has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and is out for the season, per @RapSheet https://t.co/iU5L5In40X

Mitchell Trubisky would have a stout offensive line pass protecting him, which would help him with accuracy and comfortability. Alvin Kamara would flank him, as would Michael Thomas when he returns from injury.

The Saints would be a great landing spot as Sean Payton would find the best way to use his new quarterback. Trubisky also offers far more experience as a starter than Hill or Siemian.

# 3 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns might not initially jump out as a team with a glaring need at quarterback. But Baker Mayfield's torn labrum in his left shoulder isn't going anywhere this season.

Case Keenum is an average backup, but the Browns are looking to make a playoff run with this roster.

The Browns would be the most talented offense Mitchell Trubisky has ever played for. Nick Chubb, a rock-solid offensive line, and Jarvis Landry would give him a shot to succeed.

The Browns are more of a long shot than anyone, but one that could still have interest due to Mayfield's lingering injury.

Edited by LeRon Haire