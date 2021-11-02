NFL Trade Deadline: Will the Broncos trade CB Kyle Fuller?

The Denver Broncos shocked the NFL world yesterday when they traded outside linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams. While the Broncos are currently 4-4, it seems they are ready to make changes and build for the future, perhaps parting ways with players who aren't part of their long-term plans.

With the trade deadline just hours away, rumors are constantly swirling about which players may be on the trade block next. And on Tuesday morning, another Denver Broncos defensive player was rumored to be on the trade block.

NFL Trade Deadline: Will the Denver Broncos trade CB Kyle Fuller?

Early Tuesday morning, it was rumored that the Denver Broncos might be trying to trade cornerback Kyle Fuller before the 4:00 p.m. trade deadline. The Broncos signed Fuller this offseason on a one-year deal, hoping that he would be a significant upgrade in the secondary, a spot on the roster that needed a lot of attention this offseason.

Fuller played for Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio for four seasons in Chicago when the veteran coach was the Bears' defensive coordinator.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Broncos are trying to make a deadline deal to move CB Kyle Fuller, per source. Broncos are trying to make a deadline deal to move CB Kyle Fuller, per source.

But, this season, Fuller has just 17 tackles and two passes defended in seven games.

Broncos' standout rookie Patrick Surtain II and Ronald Darby have performed well this season, whereas Fuller hasn't had the production that he or the Denver Broncos were looking for when he signed.

After it was reported that the Broncos were interested in trading Fuller before the deadline this afternoon, Denver Broncos radio host Benjamin Allbright debunked that theory and said there hadn't been any movement in trading Fuller.

Benjamin Allbright @AllbrightNFL ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Broncos are trying to make a deadline deal to move CB Kyle Fuller, per source. Broncos are trying to make a deadline deal to move CB Kyle Fuller, per source. Per source there's nothing going here. No talks. Broncos aren't actively shopping him. twitter.com/ProFootballTal… Per source there's nothing going here. No talks. Broncos aren't actively shopping him. twitter.com/ProFootballTal…

But the Broncos also didn't indicate they were moving Von Miller until it was announced on Monday morning. So trading Kyle Fuller wouldn't be that much of a long shot.

Before signing with the Denver Broncos this offseason, Fuller spent the last seven seasons with the Chicago Bears. The Bears drafted Fuller in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Fuller has played a total of 103 NFL games, with 343 solo tackles and 19 interceptions.

If the Broncos decide to move on from Kyle Fuller, the return likely won't be a significant one, seeing as he was only on a one-year deal with the team. But a late-round draft pick seems to be what the Broncos are searching for and could easily be what they get in return for Kyle Fuller.

