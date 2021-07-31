NFL Free Agency Rumors: 3 QBs to replace Carson Wentz at Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts could potentially be without their starting quarterback Carson Wentz for an extended period. The former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback left Friday's practice with a foot injury. Sources reported that they heard a pop when the injury occurred.

Carson Wentz is set to meet a foot specialist, Dr. Anderson. The Colts will be able to put a timetable on a return for Wentz after his appointment. As of right now, the fear is that Wentz could miss the entire season.

It's easy to understand why the Colts fan base is worried. Indianapolis has downplayed injuries in the past. Peyton Manning's neck and Andrew Luck's shoulder injuries were downplayed, and both missed an entire season.

Colts' QB Carson Wentz is out indefinitely as he undergoes further testing on a foot injury that he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice, per @MikeWellsNFL and me.



Colts' second-year QB Jacob Eason took the starter reps at today's practice, with Sam Ellinger as his backup. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2021

If Carson Wentz's foot injury requires him to miss the upcoming season, the Colts will have to start Jacob Eason. There's a chance that Indianapolis will turn to free agency to find Carson's replacement.

Can the Colts find a QB in free agency if Carson Wentz misses the season?

The Indianapolis Colts don't have plenty of options when it comes to finding a free-agent quarterback. Many veterans are way past their prime, but if Carson Wentz is out, the Colts don't have much of an option. Jacob Eason hasn't made a single start in the NFL, and it wouldn't be wise to throw him in the fire.

Colts’ camp so far:



🏈New QB Carson Wentz out indefinitely with foot injury.



🏈Pro Bowl C Ryan Kelly out at least two weeks with hyperextend elbow.



🏈HC Frank Reich tested positive for COVID.



🏈LB Darius Leonard not practicing due to ankle injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2021

There are three free-agent quarterbacks that the Indianapolis Colts could pursue. All three have had success in the past and could become temporary fixes for the Colts' problem.

Former Baltimore Ravens QB Robert Griffin III

#1 - Robert Griffin III

Robert Griffin III once led the Washington Football Team to the NFL playoffs. He's been a great backup to Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. The problem is Griffin hasn't started more than two games in a season since the 2016 season. But RGIII is arguably the best veteran quarterback available.

Outside of his rookie season, RGIII has only passed for over 1,000 yards once. That was in 2014 before he left Washington. If the Colts sign Griffin, he can either step in and play or help Jacob Eason prepare for his first start.

#2 - Alex Smith

This may be a long shot because Alex Smith is retired. But retirement from the NFL is often temporary. Smith looked impressive for Washington when he made an unlikely return from his gruesome leg injury.

Smith can bring a lot to the table for the Colts. He's not careless with the football and can win games. The only stumbling block is that the Colts will have to convince Smith to come out of retirement.

Former Arizona Cardinals backup QB Brett Hundley

#3 - Brett Hundley

Brett Hundley started nine games for the Green Bay Packers in 2017. During Hundley's nine starts, he completed 60% of his passes for 1,836 yards and nine touchdowns.

Hundley may not lead the Colts to the playoffs, but he can be serviceable. Depending on the severity of Carson Wentz's injury, Brett Hundley may be the best option under 30.

