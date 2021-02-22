NFL Trade Rumors: 3 players the 49ers can offer Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson

The San Francisco 49ers have been mentioned as one of the landing spots for Houston Texans starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. Houston continues to say they are not interested in moving their quarterback. The 49ers have a lot of talent on defense and Jimmy Garoppolo on offense.

The Houston Texans are not interested in Jimmy Garoppolo and it doesn't seem like any other team in the NFL is either. The 49ers will most likely part ways with Garoppolo this off-season after numerous trade attempts. If the San Francisco 49ers want to have a shot at Deshaun Watson, they will need to offer a great package.

There are three players on defense that the Houston Texans may want included in the trade for their franchise quarterback. Who are the three players that the Houston Texans will want for Deshaun Watson?

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

The San Francisco 49ers will need to put together an offer that cannot be refused. This could be a top defensive talent and picks. If the 49ers want to land Watson, they will need to beat out the Carolina Panthers offer of Christian McCaffrey.

1) 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa

San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa may be one of the players that the Houston Texans will want for their quarterback Deshaun Watson. With the Texans losing J.J. Watt this may be the best option for the 49ers. The problem is that Nick Bosa is most likely one of the untouchable players for the San Francisco 49ers.

Most QB pressures among rookies by season:



2016: Joey Bosa - 59

2017: Carl Lawson - 59

2018: Bradley Chubb - 57

2019: Nick Bosa - 80

2020: Chase Young - 40 pic.twitter.com/5ChonriHXK — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 20, 2021

2) 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead

San Francisco 49ers DE Arik Armstead

Arik Armstead is the next player that the Houston Texans could want in the package for Deshaun Watson. Armstead will be the replacement for the Texans at the end position. The 49ers are more likely to agree to send Arik Armstead than Nick Bosa.

3) 49ers linebacker Fred Warner

San Francisco 49ers LB Fred Warner

Fred Warner is the final defensive player that the Houston Texans may want for Deshaun Watson. Warner has developed into one of the leaders for the 49ers defense. Receiving Fred Warner may not replace J.J. Watt but he definitely gives the Texans a big boost in defense.

Highest single-season coverage grade by a LB since 2017:

🔒 Fred Warner (2020) - 91.1

🔒 Lavonte David (2019) - 91.1

🔒 Deion Jones ((2017) - 91.1 pic.twitter.com/ENkwH3DwLX — PFF (@PFF) February 4, 2021

The San Francisco 49ers could also give the Houston Texans a deal that brings Jimmy Garoppolo and another young talent like Dre Greenlaw. Garoppolo is not the feature in this deal, but he gives the Texans a QB if they cannot draft one that is able to start right away.