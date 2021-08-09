NFL Trade Rumors: 3 potential landing spots for Jaguars CB C.J. Henderson

Rumor has it that the Jacksonville Jaguars have had it with CJ Henderson.

Just one year after being drafted ninth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, C.J. Henderson finds himself with one shoe out the exit door in Jacksonville. If the Jaguars elect to ship Henderson out, the cornerback could be eyeing landing spots like Kansas City or Tampa Bay. Odds are, he's likely going to end up somewhere less fun.

Here are three potential landing spots for C.J. Henderson.

Where could C.J. Henderson end up?

#1 - Atlanta Falcons

C.J. Henderson is a second-year player coming off a rough rookie year (57.9 PFF grade in 2020) and is likely to be having an unimpressive camp in his second year. The cornerback is turning out to be a project. Projects are only interesting for rebuilding teams and units that are thinking more about the future than the present.

The Atlanta Falcons have had problems on defense for a number of years. Last year, the defense ranked dead-last against the pass. A defense with that level of trouble will not be fixed overnight. Adding Henderson now makes sense for Atlanta because he can grow with the team.

He could be an investment who could turn into a top cornerback for the team later.

#2 - Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are also a team trying to build a winning team. After failing to rack up a winning season since 2015, it's clear that it's going to take time to win again.

The Bengals' timeline matches up with Henderson's. If the Bengals can pick him up for a steal, they could see him develop with the team. Eventually, Henderson could become a top cornerback in a few years.

Like the Falcons, the Bengals are also looking for a path forward after ranking 26th in total defense last season. Adding Henderson could pay dividends down the line.

#3 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have hovered around the bottom of the league in defense over the last five years. To take a step forward in this area, they need to make forward-looking decisions. C.J. Henderson may be a rough diamond for the next couple of seasons, but he could morph into a solid cornerback.

The Raiders had the eighth-best offense last year. If the defense could move into the mid-teens, the Raiders could jump into the playoff race. They should be making long-term and short-term decisions that create a path towards being a perennial playoff contender.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha