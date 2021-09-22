NFL Trade Rumors: 3 QB options for Dolphins to explore after Tua Tagovailoa's injury

The Dolphins have a major offensive problem, as Tua Tagovailoa is injured again. Even though his X-ray and MRI showed nothing out of the ordinary, he has a huge swelling after a strong blindside hit against the Buffalo Bills.

Jacoby Brissett is a quality backup, but the Dolphins have no other quarterback on the roster as they look for a playoff berth this year. Miami can't take any risks in the position, and need to be ready for any situation that arises.

On that note, here are three quaterback options for the Dolphins to explore after Tua Tagovailoa's injury.

On that note, here are three quaterback options for the Dolphins to explore after Tua Tagovailoa's injury.

#1 Nick Foles

Chicago Bears vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Nick Foles is low on the Chicago Bears' depth chart, so it wouldn't take a lot for the Dolphins to trade for him. Foles is the third quarterback on the depth chart, with Justin Fields and Andy Dalton battling for the starting quarterback position. With a $6.66 million cap hit, the Bears would love to recoup that money by letting go Foles.

Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith The backup quarterback market in the NFL is very weird. Andy Dalton + Nick Foles will cost $12M against the Bears' cap this year. Case Keenum will cost the Browns $7M. Jacoby Brissett costs the Dolphins $5M. I'd much rather pay Gardner Minshew $900K than have any of those guys. The backup quarterback market in the NFL is very weird. Andy Dalton + Nick Foles will cost $12M against the Bears' cap this year. Case Keenum will cost the Browns $7M. Jacoby Brissett costs the Dolphins $5M. I'd much rather pay Gardner Minshew $900K than have any of those guys.

Of course, for a trade to happen, the two sides will need to agree on a deal. Would the Chicago Bears be willing to do so? There is no reason for them not to. So there is the possibility of the Bears themselves calling the Dolphins up to try and deal Nick Foles.

Trading the veteran would be a massive relief, considering the Bears' financial situation. For the Dolphins, they would get Foles for the rate of a sixth- or seventh-rounder. Considering Foles' experience, he could be of immense help as Tagovailoa develops into the quarterback the Dolphins want him to become.

#2 Nick Mullens

San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys

Mullens is in the Cleveland Browns' practice squad, so even though he has a contract, he could be signed for free.

The former San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles QB is hardly a star. But he's capable of handling the starting duties till Tagovailoa returns, as Jacoby Brissett is seemingly not good enough.

Mullens is a smart quarterback with a little athletic ability. The best thing you can hope for from your backup quarterback is that he will not throw the ball away easily. Mullens should ensure that, as he can play safe and stay away from turnovers.

#3 Dwayne Haskins

Would Dwayne Haskins be a good replacement for Tua Tagovailoa?

If the Dolphins want to add Haskins to provide cover for Tagovailoa, a trade would be the only option. That's because Haskins is contracted to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is a talented quarterback whose off-field shortcomings ended his stint with the Washington Football Team. But he seems to have learnt from that experience, and has matured in Pittsburgh.

The former first-round pick showed great command of the offense during the preseason, and his talent is undeniable. If the Steelers aren't sure he's the future of the franchise when Roethlisberger retires, they may look to get a draft pick by trading Haskins. Considering that the Miami Dolphins need cover for Tua Tagovailoa and Brissett, Haskins would represent a low-risk, high-rewardo ption.

