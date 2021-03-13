NFL Trade Rumors: 3 Quarterbacks Washington could trade for in 2021

The Washington Football Team enters the 2021 NFL offseason with a glaring need at the game's most important position. Veteran QB Alex Smith parted ways with the team, and second-year QB Dwayne Haskins was released in the middle of the 2020 NFL season. At the moment, Washington is clearly lacking a franchise signal-caller.

This offseason, Washington has already re-signed fan-favorite Taylor Heinicke and tendered Kyle Allen, but neither QB should be considered a long-term answer. Considering this year's free agent and trade market will have several big-name passers, Washington could make an eye-opening move.

It has been reported that they inquired about Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford before they were traded, so Washington seems like a team that's ready to swing for the fences.

With that being said, here are three quarterbacks Washington could target in the trade market.

#3 Matt Ryan would be a huge upgrade for the Washington Football Team

It's unclear what the Falcons are doing at the QB position. Matt Ryan currently holds the highest cap number amongst QBs entering the 2021 season. Considering the team needs to rebuild and focus on younger players, the Falcons are in a position to do so. The team holds the fourth overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

For Washington, Ryan would offer another veteran QB with playoff and Super Bowl experience. Considering how Smith was able to perform under OC Scott Turner's offense, Ryan could be the starting QB for the next two years. Ryan's massive contract and advanced age should make him an affordable target for Washington.

Most games w/ 300+ passing yards since 2018:



🚀 Patrick Mahomes - 26

🚀 Matt Ryan - 24 pic.twitter.com/wL3yYFtFwy — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) March 9, 2021

#2 Marcus Mariota is a compelling option for Washington

At 27 years old, Marcus Mariota still has time to grow and potentially become a franchise quarterback. He should have plenty of gas left in the tank after he has been unable to find a starting job in recent years. Las Vegas has reportedly been shopping the former Heisman Trophy winner on the trade market, so Washington could make a move Mariota.

Mariota carries the third-largest cap-hit on the Raiders heading into 2021, but Washington could easily afford his contract with their cap space. Mariota's dual-threat abilities could be appealing to Washington coach Ron Rivera, who once thrived with the dynamic Cam Newton.

REPORT: Washington has heavy trade interest in Raiders’ QB Marcus Mariota



(H/T : @mlombardiNFL) pic.twitter.com/MeIhkjAP3t — JPA Football 🏈 (@jpafootball) February 13, 2021

#1 Washington could gamble on Sam Darnold

The Jets aren't committing to former first-round pick Sam Darnold as their starting QB, so the former USC star is one of the most buzzworthy names on the trade market.

He's still on his rookie contract from 2018, and he offers a lot of untapped potential to his potential suitors.

Over the last 3 seasons, the @nyjets played 10 games without Sam Darnold as their starting QB.



They went 0-10 in those games and the offense scored 11 touchdowns.@PaulHembo — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 5, 2021

Pairing him up with a receiving core that includes Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and Logan Thomas would surely improve his numbers. The 23-year-old has had little help in his time with the Jets, as he's been hindered by lackluster coaching and an inadequate roster. He coud blossom with a renowned head coach (Rivera) and the electric offense in Washington.