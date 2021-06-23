NFL Trade Rumors: 3 realistic destinations for free agent Melvin Ingram

It's the end of June, and defensive end Melvin Ingram is still a free agent in the NFL. Ingram has spent his career with the Chargers, first in San Diego and then in Los Angeles. The three-time Pro Bowler was the 18th-overall selection out of South Carolina in the 2012 NFL Draft.

He is a force in defense and has a total of 49 sacks in his career thus far. Ingram's 2020 campaign was riddled with a knee injury that saw him on the Injured Reserve list twice.

But with his leadership abilities at the defensive side of the ball, there are not many teams that wouldn't want a veteran like Melvin Ingram, whether he had an injury last season or not. There have even been some fellow NFL players who have voiced their opinions and would like Ingram to sign with their teams.

On that note, let's have a look at three NFL teams that could sign Melvin Ingram.

#1 Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have tried to fix their defensive issues this off-season. The team first hired a new defensive coordinator in Gus Bradley, and the Raiders have been trying to improve on their pass-rushing too. Las Vegas' defense ranked 30th in 2020, so they are looking for big-time players.

One of the big signings the Raiders have made this off-season is that of Yannick Ngakoue. But they could use some additional help in that area. Las Vegas Raiders cornerback and Ingram's former teammate, Casey Hayward, recently mentioned on Twitter that he feels the Raiders should sign Melvin Ingram.

Ingram did play for Bradley when he was with the Chargers, so if any coach knows what the former is capable of, it's Gus Bradley.

#2 New England Patriots

The New England Patriots aren't afraid to spend money in free agency in 2021. The Patriots have let it be known that they are willing to do anything and everything to improve on a disappointing 2020 season.

With New England's defense not where it used to be, adding a big defensive end like Melvin Ingram would help tremendously. Ingram has 360 tackles and 49 sacks in his career this far. With the AFC East having some big-arm quarterbacks, a top pass rusher like Ingram could be helpful for the Patriots.

#3 San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers will be in need of a defensive end, especially for the time being, as their current starting defensive end, Jordan Willis is suspended for six games due to the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

On the same Twitter post that Casey Hayward responded to, another of Ingram's former Chargers teammate, Jason Verrett, declared that he, too, would want a reunion with the defensive end.

The 49ers' defense could use all of the depth that it can get at this point. So even if Ingram can't he a full-time starter due to his lingering knee injury, he could still make an impact for the team.

