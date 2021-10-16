NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons the Bills could trade Cole Beasley 

The Buffalo Bills are off to an impressive start to the 2021 season, holding a 4-1 record through the first five weeks.

Buffalo is in full control of the AFC East division while pushing their way toward a strong case to earn the top seed in the AFC playoff picture. The team is showing some tremendous balance on both sides of the ball that could bode well for their chances of reaching the first Super Bowl in three decades.

The Bills could move Cole Beasley ahead of the NFL trade deadline

The Bills defense is playing like the top unit in the league, giving up a meager 12.8 points per game while ranking first in total yards allowed. Buffalo is coming off an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs, where they dominated the game on both sides of the ball.

Jon Scott @JonScottTV "Everybody wants the ball. There's only one to go around."The #Bills offense has been rolling, but with different guys sharing the leading role each week.Stefon Diggs once again articulating how he and his team is handling that."When the time comes we all spin." "Everybody wants the ball. There's only one to go around."The #Bills offense has been rolling, but with different guys sharing the leading role each week.Stefon Diggs once again articulating how he and his team is handling that."When the time comes we all spin." https://t.co/JhqCDlNp6Y

However, the trade deadline is fast approaching, bringing forth the possibility the franchise could be actively making roster moves. The team is reportedly eyeing improvements in the secondary to add more depth. Meanwhile, Buffalo is receiving interest in their pass rushers due to possessing a litany of talent in that regard.

The Bills could look to improve the team in other areas as it may lead them to consider moving players to acquire draft assets or help in other areas of the team. With those factors in play, the front office could consider trading veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley, and here are three reasons why they may:

#1 COVID-19 vaccine stance

Since the offseason, Beasley’s name has been on the news wire not because of his play, but because of his stern stance against the COVID-19 vaccine. He has been quite vocal over social media about not wanting to take the shot and the league’s stern protocol. In many ways, it has been a distraction to the team. There haven’t been any rumblings concerning friction, but it could play a factor in trade talks.

#2 Contract situation

Beasley is in the third year of his four-year, $29 million deal, which is a largely inexpensive contract. He possesses an $8.4 million dead cap hit for this season and only a $1.5 million dead cap hit for next year. His contract isn’t significant and it wouldn’t be a hefty cap hit if the team were to move him.

#3 Help other areas of the roster

The Bills may not actively be looking to move Beasley, but the team could entertain it if it helps improve other areas of the roster. If they can land secondary help, Buffalo may venture that route. Beasley looks to be firmly planted with the Bills, but roster needs could see him moved.

