NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why the Cincinnati Bengals should pursue Leighton Vander Esch

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for a big year. This is supposed to be Joe Burrow's breakout season. It could also be a defining year for head coach Zac Taylor. He has his quarterback and now is the time to show himself as a true Sean McVay-esque offensive mind.

While the offense is full of potential, the defense still needs work. One of the quickest ways to improve would be to land Leighton Vander Esch. Here are three reasons why the linebacker should be pursued.

Cincinnati Bengals need Vander Esch

#1 - Give Burrow and Taylor their best chance

The Bengals should want Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor to succeed. If they succeed, the team succeeds. Therefore, it makes a lot of sense to pull out the stops and give them the help they need. At the end of the season, there should be no "what ifs."

This is Joe Burrow after practice today.



Spent an extra 15 minutes or so throwing.



— Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 6, 2021

In a worse case scenario, at the end of the year, the conversation should be one where the Bengals say they did everything they could and Taylor could not get the job done. There should be no doubts.

#2 - Upgrade over Logan Wilson

Logan Wilson is the starting weak-side linebacker for the Bengals. Last season, Wilson only earned a grade of 54.7 per PFF. He's never reached the heights of Vander Esch. Meanwhile, Vander Esch earned an 84.4 PFF grade in 2018. If the Bengals can get that guy, the Bengals would feel the difference instantly.

Vander Esch's addition would knock Wilson back into a swing linebacker spot where he would be a great fit.

#3 - Bengals' defense needs a boost

The Bengals need a boost on defense to take the pressure off Burrow. Last season, the Bengals were ranked 26th overall in total defense. If that repeats in 2021, it will not matter if Burrow is massively improved. The team will not make the playoffs if they have to drag a sub-par defense through 17 games.



The addition of Vander Esch would go a long way towards raising the floor for the defense and taking some of the pressure off the offense. Of course, it won't exactly make the squad a top-five unit.

However, if the team can get into the teens in terms of defensive ranking, it would work wonders for Burrow's confidence. Otherwise, he'll feel like he needs to do everything, which could lead to forced balls and a disappointing season overall.

