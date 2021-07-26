NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why the Denver Broncos should lure Aaron Rodgers 

The Aaron Rodgers saga may be coming to a close. With training camps starting across the league, it's time for Rodgers to make a choice. Is he serious enough about getting out of Green Bay to hold out through training camp, dealing some damage to the team?

If he is, the Green Bay Packers could feel more pressure to get something for him. It's a proper quagmire.

Here are three reasons why the Denver Broncos should be doing everything they can to lure Rodgers and convince the Packers to come to the table.

Why Denver should be all over Aaron Rodgers

#1 - Drew Lock

Drew Lock was supposed to be the savior of the Denver Broncos. Instead, going into his third season, Lock will be competing for the job. His rookie season saw the Broncos make a late-season push after he came off the bench. His second season saw him suffer injuries, push the ball downfield inaccurately and throw away winnable games.

First day of work for the QBs. ✅



📸's » https://t.co/sDxkmhIMIs pic.twitter.com/DHZEddwV7P — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 25, 2021

Last season, Lock threw for 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Compared to Aaron Rodgers' 48 touchdowns and five interceptions, Lock just doesn't cut it. Then again, few do.

While the Broncos have already made a move at quarterback this offseason, Teddy Bridgewater simply does not compare to Rodgers. Last season, Bridgewater's team went 5-11. He threw for 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. While those numbers may be better than Lock's, they are paltry compared to Aaron Rodgers' 2020 season.

#3 - A win-now roster

The biggest reason for adding Rodgers would be the win-now roster the Broncos have stumbled into. Over the last five seasons, the Broncos have had losing season after losing season.

During that time, they've been getting great picks each year. Over time, the team has built a strong, young offense and a solid defense. If the Broncos were to add a top quarterback to the roster, the team could easily go from worst to first in the division.

Cleveland Browns v Denver Broncos

Noah Fant, Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Tim Patrick, Javonte Williams, in addition to Bradley Chubb, Von Miller, Justin Simmons and others set up a great roster. The Broncos are currently in a similar place to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pre-Brady. If the Broncos were to add Aaron Rodgers, the team would see a similar jump.

