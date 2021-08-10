NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why the Jacksonville Jaguars should keep C.J. Henderson

The Jacksonville Jaguars are rumored to be looking to move on from C.J. Henderson. However, there are plenty of reasons to keep the young cornerback off the plank. Just a year removed from being the ninth overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, Henderson was touted for big things when he made his way into the league.

Here are three reasons why Jacksonville's defense could rue the day they decide to cut ties with Henderson.

Why C.J. Henderson should stay in sunny Jacksonville

#1 - Only one year into his career

C.J. Henderson is only in his second season. While his rookie season saw him earn an unimpressive 57.9 PFF grade, a number of rookies struggle in their first season. Most rookies put it together by their second or third season.

C.J. Henderson could easily be in this group. If the Jaguars could give him 2021 to show his worth, just so he can spring a surprise.

Generally when you hear a name and then you hear Cowboys I have to tweet out 'no'. But CJ Henderson? You would be taking on a contract for 3 years for a TOTAL of under $7.5 million.



Gotta at least ask what it would take. — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) August 9, 2021

Josh Allen and Jared Goff had terrible rookie seasons but ultimately became very useful for their teams. Jared Goff started 0-7 in his career and Josh Allen started by throwing more picks than touchdowns. A few years later, Goff played in a Super Bowl and Allen just signed a massive deal. Of course, quarterback and cornerback development are not measured by the same metrics.

That said, every job has a learning curve. Many jobs take years to truly master, including in the NFL. Some learn faster than others. At this point, the only correct assumption about C.J. Henderson is that he is not a fast developer. However, it does not mean that he is incapable of development. A little patience can go a long way in this regard.

#2 - Low cost, high upside

As a second-year player, the Jacksonville Jaguars are not paying him in any substantial way. Compared to players earning $15 million per year, like Myles Jack, Henderson is worth another $5 million gamble for a possible top cornerback. While $5 million might seem like a lot, it is worth it to give rookie Trevor Lawrence every chance possible to show some early success.

#3 - Too early in training camp

While it is too early in his career to make a snap judgment, it is much too early in the season to move him. With only a couple of weeks of data to work with and no preseason game tape, he hasn't had a true chance. At the very least, this should be a move come mid-to-late August, after seeing what he is like in a game situation.

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars

Henderson was a first-round pick. It would not make sense to move on from him until he has clearly and repeatedly shown he is not a fit.

