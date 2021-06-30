NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why Raiders should get Davante Adams 

Aaron Rodgers' future in Green Bay seems bleaker by the day. Davante Adams has also openly questioned his future in Green Bay, assuming Rodgers leaves. Without Rodgers, Adams' output and career prospects will be impacted.

If Rodgers were to leave, Adams may ask for a trade as well. Where would he want to go? Here are three reasons why the Raiders should get Davante Adams.

Why Davante Adams fits well in Las Vegas

#1 - Out of conference

When trading a player as good as Davante Adams, teams prefer to move them outside of the conference. This is to minimize the chances that they play against them.

If the Packers choose the right team, they'll likely never have to play against him. The Raiders are in the AFC and the Packers are in the NFC. Therefore, unless the Raiders find themselves in the Super Bowl at the same time as the Packers, the Packers will likely not play against Adams.

#2 - Big upgrade over Henry Ruggs

Henry Ruggs is expected to be the number one receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders this season. In his rookie season, he earned 26 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns.

Adding Davante Adams would turn the receiving room on its head. Last year, Adams had 115 receptions for 1374 yards and 18 touchdowns. Put simply, this surge in production could change the Raiders' gameplan heading into 2021.

#3 - Adams completes the offense

Currently, the Raiders' offense consists of Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs, Henry Ruggs III, and Darren Waller. Darren Waller is the de facto number one receiver. In the last two seasons, Waller has earned almost 2200 yards and 12 touchdowns. Josh Jacobs is coming off a season in which he earned 1065 yards and 12 touchdowns. Derek Carr threw for 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Assuming Henry Ruggs takes a step forward in 2021, the Raiders will have a decent offense but lack one big piece of criteria: a great second wide receiver. If the Raiders were to sign Davante Adams, it would move Henry Ruggs to the second receiver spot. If Ruggs also takes a step, the Raiders could have four players capable of 1000 yards in 2021.

Darren Waller

This could make their offense one of the best in the NFL and on a similar level to the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Raiders can match Kansas City's offensive output, they could end up sweeping them this year. Landing Davante Adams would be a dream come true for the Raiders.

