NFL trade rumors: Will Raiders get Davante Adams in 2022 on Derek Carr's recommendation?

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams will be entering the final year of his contract this season and Derek Carr already knows where Adams should spend 2022.

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback and Packers wide receiver were college teammates at Fresno State and Carr said he would jump at the opportunity to once again play with Adams.

Could Carr and Adams reunite in 2022?

Davante Adams and Derek Carr played two seasons together at Fresno State in 2012 and 2013. Both Carr and Adams were drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, just 16 selections apart.

"I've learned in this business, you never shut the door on anything,"

Derek Carr was recently interviewed by Bri Mellon of ABC30, where he said he would definitely be interested in recruiting Davante Adams when he hits free agency after the 2021 season. Carr said:

"I would always welcome to play with him again. I think it would unlock some things in both of us that people haven't seen yet. I'm always open to that and I will be recruiting very hard. When that time comes, it will be a full-court press."

Davante Adams had one of the best seasons of his career in 2020. He had 1,374 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns on 115 receptions. In the 2020 playoffs, Adams had 133 additional receiving yards with 18 receptions and two touchdowns.

Carr also said:

"I know that he's (Adams is) obviously the best receiver -- everyone said one of the best, he's the best receiver in the NFL. The guy is unbelievable. He's been one of my best friends since we were in college together. I love the guy."

Carr's current wide receivers include Darren Waller, who is considered number one at the moment. Henry Ruggs III is an up-and-coming wide receiver who has shown a lot of potential and should continue to improve. The Las Vegas Raiders also signed Willie Snead IV and John Brown this offseason, which should help the Raiders offense.

Davante Adams could decide to test free agency after the 2021 season, which seems likely if Aaron Rodgers leaves the Green Bay Packers. If Derek Carr plans on actively recruiting Adams once free agency begins, there will be little pushback from his head coach, Jon Gruden, if (when?) the Raiders try and sign one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

