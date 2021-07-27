NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams that can afford to sign Chandler Jones 

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that defensive end Chandler Jones requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Jones has been unhappy with his contract as he enters the final year of his current deal. Despite playing in just five games last year due to a torn bicep, 31-year-old Jones is still a premier pass-rusher. In 2019, he had a career-high nineteen sacks.

Since entering the NFL in 2012, Chandler Jones leads the NFL w/ 97 sacks https://t.co/b3S13IEk4V pic.twitter.com/V13tEjQ9dq — PFF (@PFF) July 25, 2021

His cap hit for 2021 is around $20 million and he will want between $14-18 million per year on a long-term deal. If the Cardinals offer him a new contract, it won't be in that ballpark.

Here are three teams that can afford to sign Jones to a long-term contract.

Three teams who can afford to sign Chandler Jones

#1 - LA Chargers

Carolina Panthers v Los Angeles Chargers

The LA Chargers have slightly less than $20 million in cap space but could quickly move around some money to create room for Chandler Jones.

Nick Niemann, Joshua Kelley and Mike Williams could be forced out to create cap space for the defensive end. LA's front seven needs more firepower. Joey Bosa is a threat at one end of the D-line, but they need another playmaker like Chandler Jones on the other side.

The Chargers had just 27 sacks last season and the defense needs to be as good as the team's offense for them to be a contender this season.

#2 - Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the most cap space in the NFL with just under $30 million. The defense already has Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson, but Chandler Jones could replace Jihad Ward as a rotational playmaker.

K'Lavon Chaisson was a first-round pick in 2020 but had just one sack in his rookie season. He might not be ready to be an every-down pass-rusher and could learn behind someone like Chandler Jones.

#3 - New York Jets

New York Jets v Buffalo Bills

The New York Jets' pass rush was abysmal last season as they managed only 31 sacks. They have $22 million available and should spend a big chunk of it on improving the D-line.

Acquiring Chandler Jones is a no-brainer for the Jets. He will be an upgrade on Jarrad Davis and Blake Cashman. The roster is far from perfect, but the team could be a surprise wildcard team if rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is legit.

The Denver Broncos could have made the list, but Jones wouldn't want to sit on the bench behind Bradley Chubb and Von Miller.

Edited by jay.loke710